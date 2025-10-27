Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Reveals HEDDA GABLER Cast And Creative Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will present Hedda Gabler, adapted by Christopher Shinn and directed by Marti Lyons, from February 5–March 8, 2026, at Theater Wit. The production marks the company’s 30th anniversary season and reimagines Ibsen’s classic drama through a contemporary lens on power, agency, and control.

In Shinn’s taut adaptation of Ibsen’s timeless psychological drama, Hedda Tesman longs to escape the confines of her new marriage and reclaim the independence she once knew. Returning from her honeymoon already disillusioned, Hedda begins to manipulate those around her—including an old flame and a powerful judge—in a dangerous attempt to feel alive again.

“Hedda Gabler is a hauntingly timely play. In Christopher Shinn’s taut adaptation, Ibsen’s examination of temptation, power, and agency is given a riveting new life,” said Lyons. “Our production will feature a magnificent ensemble of Remy Bumppo artists and esteemed collaborators. This production continues our celebration of 30 years of Remy Bumppo.”

The cast will feature Aurora Real de Asua as Hedda Tesman, Greg Matthew Anderson as Judge Brack, Annabel Armour as Miss Juliane Tesman, Eduardo Curley as Jorgen Tesman, Linda Gillum as Berte, Travis Knight as Ejlert Lovborg, and Gloria Imseih Petrelli as Mrs. Thea Elvsted.

The creative team includes Marti Lyons (director/artistic director), Devon Hayakawa (assistant director), Joe Schermoly (scenic design), Kotryna Hilko (costume design), Christopher Kriz (composer/sound design), Max Grano De Oro (lighting design), and Amanda Herrmann (properties design).

Accessible performances will include audio description with touch tour on Thursday, February 12, and open captioning on Saturday, February 21. Remy Bumppo’s Between the Lines event—with a pre-show lecture and post-show talkback—will be held Sunday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit RemyBumppo.org or call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773-975-8150.