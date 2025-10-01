Raue Center for the Arts Awarded $150,000 Grant to Fuel Expansion of Arts Education and Regional Growth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts has announced it has been awarded a multi-year $150,000 grant from the Illinois Arts Council (IAC) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant will fund a strategic expansion and restructuring of the organization’s educational programs and support exploratory efforts to establish a new satellite theatre location in East Dundee, IL.

A key initiative is the formal transition of the Raue Center School for the Arts programming to the stewardship of its professional theatre company, Williams Street Repertory (WSR). This move leverages WSR’s expertise to enhance curriculum and programming at its St. Mary’s Parish campus and the Raue Center at 26 North Williams Street in Crystal Lake.

“This grant is a powerful endorsement of our vision to deepen our impact across the region,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center For The Arts. “It acts as a catalyst, allowing us to reimagine arts education under Williams Street Rep and explore creating an additional, vibrant artistic home in East Dundee. This enables us to serve more students and nurture the next generation of artists more effectively than ever before.”

The funding will also support feasibility planning for a new theatre facility in East Dundee. This potential expansion aims to increase access to high-quality performing arts education and professional productions for a broader community.

“While this project is in its early stages, it’s really encouraging to see such incredible support for a theater that will serve as a catalyst for our community,” said East Dundee Village President Dan Pearson.

This strategic evolution will allow the Raue Center to continue its role as a premier presenting venue in downtown Crystal Lake, while Williams Street Rep solidifies its identity as a leading regional producing and educational theatre entity.

“This grant is a game-changer,” said Board President Tim Paul. “It empowers us to build a more accessible and innovative artistic future for the entire region. We are committed not only to continuing the excellent work of the Raue Center School for the Arts but to expanding its reach, ensuring high-quality theatre education is available to all.”

Raue Center School for the Arts provides classes, workshops, and camps for students of all ages, fostering creativity, confidence, and collaborative skills through the performing arts.