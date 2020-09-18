Random Acts Announces SCARY STORIES On Demand

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tickets for the stream are Pay What You Can, with preorders beginning October 1.

Random Acts presents SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB, an on-demand horror experience starting October 16. Tickets for the stream are Pay What You Can, with preorders beginning October 1.

In SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB, six friends find themselves dealing with a malicious force after stumbling too deep into the dark web. The stream features world premiere shorts by Crystal Skillman (Adventure Time, Mary and Max), Exal Iraheta (Scary Stories: Are You Afraid?, They Could Give No Name), Bryan Renaud (Ladies Night of the Living Dead), Savanna Rae (Daughters of Ire), and Deadfi Productions (Incident at Montauk).

The cast of SCARY STORIES includes Alexandra Alontaga, Ben F. Locke, Dana Macel, Sarah Patin, Savanna Rae, Bryan Renaud, Brandon Rodriguez and Shannon Leigh Webber.

The company will also stream RANDOM ACTS OF HORROR across the month of October on Youtube and Facebook. Events include Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET, a not-safe-for-kids Halloween Special from drag artist Connor Konz, puppetry, theatre, and music, plus short horror films from Parker Brennon, Daniel Hamby, Multiple Hats Productions and Trapezium Screen. A $5 suggested donation is encouraged for all events.

Learn more about SCARY STORIES and RANDOM ACTS OF HORROR by visiting RandomActsChicago.com. Follow along on social media @randomactschi.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You