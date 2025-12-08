 tracker
RIO – A TRIBUTE TO DURAN DURAN To Perform At Raue Center For The Arts In January

The Los Angeles–based tribute band will appear on January 23.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
RIO – A TRIBUTE TO DURAN DURAN To Perform At Raue Center For The Arts In January

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome RIO – A Tribute to Duran Duran for a performance on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Los Angeles–based group has gained national recognition for performances that recreate the sound and stage aesthetic associated with Duran Duran’s peak era.

The program will include hits such as “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex,” “Girls on Film,” and “Ordinary World,” offering audiences a survey of the band’s most recognized material. Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda says, “RIO is more than a tribute—it’s a time machine back to the golden age of new wave and MTV.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $43, or $27.30 for RaueNOW Members, with no per-ticket fee. Tickets may be purchased at rauecenter.org, by calling 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake. All-in pricing includes a $4 box office fee; an $8 processing fee is applied per order at checkout.



