Photos: Jackie Burns and More in REVOLUTION(S) at Goodman Theatre

Get a first look at production photos of Revolution(s), the all-new punk/metal/hip-hop musical by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello and Chicago’s Zayd Ayers Dohrn. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, this world-premiere production kicks off the Centennial 25/26 Season in the intimate Owen Theatre.

Broadnax’s leading cast features Jackie Burns (Broadway’s Wicked), Jakeim Hart (Broadway’s Almost Famous), Michael Earvin Martin (The Color Purple), Al’Jaleel McGhee (Steppenwolf’s Noises Off), Aaron James McKenzie (OBC’s A Beautiful Noise), Billy Rude (Matchbox Magic Flute) and Alysia Velez (Broadway’s Into the Woods). Revolution(s) runs through November 9 (opening night is October 13) in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre.

In Revolution(s), when soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Falk-Weems (Aaron James McKenzie) comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. This all-new radical musical event from Tom Morello and Chicago’s own Zayd Ayers Dohrn pulses with punk, hip-hop and metal, and celebrates the courage that inspires us—across generations—to demand a better world.

Photo credit: Brett Beiner