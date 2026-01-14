Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Christopher Piatt - THE PAPER MACHETE - The Green Mill



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ariel Spires - DREAMGIRLS - The Drama Group



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Kress - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park



Best Dance Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - RVC starlight Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christopher D. Brady - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Grey Sindaco - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild



Best Ensemble

12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Rivera - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Kaplan - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park



Best Musical

RENT - Highland Park Players



Best New Play Or Musical

BILLIE JEAN - Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Alex McIntyre - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. - STILETTOS AND SUITS - Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)



Best Play

12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Mechler - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Hill - THE WEDDING SINGER - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Addison Cuthbertson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Miguel Long - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Invictus



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MARY POPPINS - RVC Starlight Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

RVC Starlight Theatre

