Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Christopher Piatt - THE PAPER MACHETE - The Green Mill
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires - DREAMGIRLS - The Drama Group
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
Best Dance Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - RVC starlight Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher D. Brady - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Grey Sindaco - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild
Best Ensemble
12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
Best Musical
RENT - Highland Park Players
Best New Play Or Musical
BILLIE JEAN - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Alex McIntyre - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. - STILETTOS AND SUITS - Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
Best Play
12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Mechler - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill - THE WEDDING SINGER - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Invictus
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MARY POPPINS - RVC Starlight Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
