Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Christopher Piatt - THE PAPER MACHETE - The Green Mill

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires - DREAMGIRLS - The Drama Group

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

Best Dance Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - RVC starlight Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher D. Brady - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Grey Sindaco - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild

Best Ensemble
12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan - HAIRSPRAY - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

Best Musical
RENT - Highland Park Players

Best New Play Or Musical
BILLIE JEAN - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Alex McIntyre - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. - STILETTOS AND SUITS - Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

Best Play
12 ANGRY JURORS - Beverly Theatre Guild

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Mechler - RAGTIME - RVC Starlight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill - THE WEDDING SINGER - RVC Starlight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Invictus

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MARY POPPINS - RVC Starlight Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre

