RED LIGHT WINTER to be Presented at Ego Death Theatre

Chicago's Ego Death Theatre Collective will present "Red Light Winter", a vicious but deeply vulnerable look at three broken people looking for love and finding only hurt. February 20th to March 8th at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago.

Director Grayson Kennedy says "'Red Light Winter' is an exploration in human flaws - asking its audiences where or when do we lose empathy? Who deserves our sympathy? Why is understanding only afforded to the perfect on our stages? The beautiful and haunting journey of these characters is a heightened reflection to the daily imperfections that we pretend don't apply to us."

In a grimy hostel in Amsterdam, Matt and Davis meet Christina, who changes one of their lives. A year later, in a grimier studio apartment in New York, Matt and Davis meet Christina again, who changes the other's life. A play about fictions, connection, and love that is begged, borrowed, and stolen.

The production features ensemble members Carol Kelleher (Christina), Derek Ray (Matt), and Tom Cook (Davis). The creative team includes Grayson Kennedy (director, scenic design), Alex Branka (lighting design), Jason Pavlovich (sound design), and Alex Kulak (composer, props design).