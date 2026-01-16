Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Reveals Cast and Crew for 5th Annual Patchwork New Play Festival

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eclectic Full Contact theatre is proud to announce the cast and crew for the 5th Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, at The Edge Theater, 5451 N Broadway.

The Patchwork New Play Festival is a celebration of nine of the best new plays from around the country and the world. All the shows are written around a common theme, which for this year is Hope. The nine okays are divided into three 3-show groups. Two groups perform each night, rotating in round-robin style. A professional panel made up if dir3ctirs, playwrights, artistic directors, etc will vote for their favorite playwright, who will win a cash prize. Another cash prize will go to the playwright voted the audience's favorite.

A LEAP OF FAITH By Enid Cokinos Directed by Hansley Bordes, starring Lynsey Folckomer, Jim Morley, and Meghan Lynam

ICE BREAK By Adam Petrosino Directed by Colton Alstatt, starring Lucas Becker and Blake Sowers

PIGEON WHOLE By Ken Green Directed by Emily Marrazzo, starring Kseniya Jayan and Izadorius Tortuga

AURORA HOPE LINE By Keith Whalen Directed by Kate Schnetzer*starring Garrett Rowe and Han Keeler *

LESLIE SAYS GOODBYE By Jeanne Marshall Directed by Devon Carson, starring Mary Carroll Dougherty, Lee Wichman, Julia-Kaye Rolf, and Raine Storm Saari

AND MAYBE A RIVER WILL COME By Bridget Grace Sheaff Directed by Leanna Oliveira, starring Jessica Lauren Fisher*, Fiona Walsh Calton, Sonia Puri, Tess Vincent, and Josie Ellis

DEFINING MOMENTS By Chris Shaw Swanson Directed by Daniel Houle, starring Kelsey alesseig and Nat Kier

I AM CHARLOTTE By Richard Lyons Conlon Directed by Eileen Tull, starring Max Sands*, Fiona Walsh Calton, and Blake Sowers

YULE QUEEN By Janine Sobeck Knighton Directed by Alix Rhode, starring Audrey Bixby, Lynsey Folckomer, and Emi Fishman

The production team includes: Stage Manager: Zach Riker (He/Him); Sound Design: Kate Schnetzer* (she/her); Lighting Design: Lena Aubrey* (She/her); Production Manager: Daniel Houle* (He/him); Patchwork 5 runs Feb 20-March 1,Fri-Sat at 7:30 and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.