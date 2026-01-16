Cast Set for CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Invictus Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Invictus Theatre Company has revealed the cast and production team for its 2026 season opener, Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will be the company's 20th onstage production since the company's founding in 2017. It will open to the press on February 24, 2026, following previews from February 17, and play through March 29.



Founding Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer will direct a cast including actors who have been some of the most prolific and lauded on the Chicago storefront theatre scene in recent years, including two members of the cast of Invictus's epic Angels In America.

Joe Bushell, who played Joe Pitt in that production, will appear as Brick, the troubled ex-football star grieving the loss of his Best Friend. Brick's wealthy parents — called “Big Daddy” and “Big Mama” — will be played by Matt Rosin (Mike in City Lit's Playboy Of The Western World) and Renae Stone (Hannah Pitt, Ethel Rosenberg and others in Invictus's Angels In America). Michael B. Woods (a Jeff Award nominee for his Macduff in Invictus's The Tragedy Of Macbeth, and a winner for BoHo's Cyrano) and Andrea Uppling (a Jeff Award nominee for her Martha in Invictus's Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?) have been cast as Brick's older brother Gooper and Gooper's wife Mae.

The role of Margaret, Brick's wife who is determined to save their marriage so they can inherit the family fortune, will be played by Katherine Wettermann (seen most recently as Jackie in Mauritius with Parker Players Theatre Company). Also in the cast are James Lewis (Ben Jonson in Promethean Theatre Ensemble's The Book Of Will) as Doctor Baugh, and Bryan Nicholas Carter (Invictus's The House That Will Not Stand) as Reverend Tooker. Olivia Mulder, Parker Secco, Emerson Secco, and Seamus Flynn will play Gooper and Mae's children, Dixie, Trixie, Polly, and Sonny.



Understudies are Shane Roberie (u/s Big Daddy, Doctor Baugh, Reverend Tooker), Elizabeth Rude (u/s Big Mama), Christopher Ratliff (u/s Brick, Gooper), Caitlin Jemison (u/s Margaret, Mae), and Anya Treviño (u/s Buster, Dixie, Trixie, Polly, and Sonny).

The production team that will recreate the world of the elegant southern plantation mansion in which the play is set will include Jeff Award winners Kevin Rolfs (Scenic Designer) and Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer), and three-time Jeff nominee Levi J. Wilkins (Lighting Designer); Anika Splettstoeszer (Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor), Beep Trefts (Production Manager), Kate Parry (Production Associate), Mark Brown (Production Electrician), Randy Rozler (Properties Designer), Jay Donley (Violence and Intimacy), Susan Gosdick (Dialect Coach), Isis Elizabeth (Assistant Director), Sam Flipp (Stage Manager), Laura Courtney (Assistant Stage Manager), Ollie van den Heuvel (Child Liaison), Tom McNelis (Technical Director), River Wise (Scenic Charge), and Becca Holloway (Casting Director). Invictus staff includes Charles Askenaizer (Artistic Director), Todd Henry Faulstich (Executive Producer), MC Dougherty (Marketing Director), and Ana Schedler (Graphic Design).

