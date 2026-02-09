Photos: HEDDA GABLER at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s will present additional performances for its 30th anniversary season production of Hedda Gabler, adapted by Christopher Shinn, based on the literal translation by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons, and now playing through March 8, at Theater Wit. See production photos here!

This Broadway adaptation of Ibsen’s timeless drama presents a powerful Hedda Gabler as she desires to escape from a loveless, ordinary existence.

Beginning with the return from her honeymoon, Hedda finds herself bored of her husband, and longing for the days when she was free to exercise her wild and independent whims. With the return of an old flame and a proposition from an amorous judge, she begins a dangerous game, amusing herself by manipulating and destroying everyone around her in an attempt to regain control of her life.

The cast features Gloria Imseih Petrelli, Greg Matthew Anderson, Eduardo Curley, Aurora Real de Asua, Annabel Armour, Linda Gillum and Felipe Carrasco.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow