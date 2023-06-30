Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Kokandy Productions

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical, directed by JD Caudill, playing June 22 – September 3, 2023 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Get a first look at photos below!

This show will have audiences swimming with one of our most beloved contemporary pop culture icons. Ready to soak it in? Tickets are now on sale at Click Here. The press opening is Friday, July 7 at 7 pm.

 SpongeBob stars Frankie Leo Bennett as the bright, bold and boldly optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants. He is joined by a motley crew including Sarah Patin (Sandy Cheeks), Isabel Cecilia García (Patrick Star), Tommy Bullington (Eugene H. Krabs), Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton), Quinn Rigg (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Amy Yesom Kim (Karen the Computer) and Jennifer Ledesma(Pearl Krabs). The Bikini Bottom ensemble includes Connar Brown, Maddison Denault, Sydney Genco, Fia Hunter, David Lipschutz, Ele Matelan, Nicky Mendelsohn, Nataki Rennie, Shane Roberie, Quinn Simmons and Kelcy Taylor. Swings includeAmelia Bell, Abbey Demorow and Kenny Miller.

 The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

 When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! This all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old.

 

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

Frankie Leo Bennett with (left to right) Quinn Simmons, Kelcy Taylor, Jennifer Ledesma, Tommy Bullington, Isabel Cecilia García, Fia Hunter, Sydney Genco, Quinn Rigg, Sarah Patin, Maddison Denault, Connar Brown and David Lipschultz

(front center) Frankie Leo Bennett with (left to right) Kelcy Taylor, Quinn Simmons, Isabel Cecilia García, Nataki Rennie, Nicky Mendelsohn, Maddison Denault, David Lipschutz and Sarah Patin

(front, center) Quinn Rigg with (back, l to r) David Lipschultz, Quinn Simmons, Shane Roberie, Maddison Denault, Nicky Mendelsohn, Kelcy Taylor and Tommy Bullington

Frankie Leo Bennett, Sarah Patin and Isabel Cecilia García

Amy Kim and Parker

David Lipschutz, Jennifer Ledesma, Maddison Denault and Nicky Mendelsohn

(front, l to r) Jennifer Ledesma, Quinn Simmons and Nataki Rennie with (back, l to r) Shane Roberie, Nicky Mendelsohn, Sydney Genco, Maddison Denault and Kelcy Taylor

(left to right) Sarah Patin, Frankie Leo Bennett and David Lipschutz with (back, l to r) Quinn Simmons, Nataki Rennie and Kelcy Taylor

Frankie Leo Bennett, Sarah Patin, Connar Brown and Isabel Cecilia García

Quinn Simmons, David Lipschultz, Fia Hunter, Shane Roberie, Sydney Genco, Jennifer Ledesma, Kelcy Taylor, Tommy Bullington, Nataki Rennie and Nicky Mendelsohn

Nataki Rennie, Tommy Bullington and Quinn Simmons

(front, l to r) Sarah Patin and Frankie Leo Bennett with (back, l to r) David Lipschultz and Shane Roberie




Recommended For You