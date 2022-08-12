Photos: First Look At TimeLine Theatre's World Premiere of CAMPAIGNS, INC.

TimeLine Theatre's 26th season opener, the world premiere of Campaigns, Inc., is a hysterical and jaw-dropping inside look at the underbelly of politics through the lens of two of the undeniable founders of "fake news."

The year is 1934, and Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker have just formed the first political consulting firm in U.S. history. Famous novelist Upton Sinclair is all but guaranteed to become the first Democratic governor of California-until this young, unknown pair of consultants attempt to take him down.

﻿As Republican nominee Frank Merriam and Sinclair battle it out in the spotlight-seeking endorsements from the likes of Charlie Chaplin and FDR-Baxter and Whitaker work behind-the-scenes to methodically construct one of the most spectacular, unbelievable, and star-studded political smear campaigns ever.

Performances of Campaigns, Inc. run through September 18 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.