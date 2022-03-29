Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents SHE LOVES ME

SHE LOVES ME runs March 29th- May 1, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater, Chicago.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Blank Theatre Company opens the first show of their 2022 season, the heartwarming romantic comedy "She Loves Me". "She Loves Me" with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Check out photos below!

The production is directed by Blank's co-artistic director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Tori James. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Molly Cornell (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager) and Cindy Moon (Costume Design).

Set In 1930's Budapest, SHE LOVES ME is about two rival coworkers at a perfume shop who fall in love with their anonymous pen pals-both unaware that they already know and despise each other. This intimate and sharp-witted musical comedy features an enchanting score from the writers of Fiddler on the Roof.

Korey White

Karylin Veres

Laura Dellis

Gabrielle Bieder

Jonah Cochin

(Mike Weaver, (Bryce Ancil

Austin Winter

Austin Winter and Amalia Balash

Brandy Miller, Jonah Cochin, Austin Winter

Mike Weaver

Bryce Ancil and Aaron Mann

Korey White and Rachel Guth

Brandy Miller

Austin Winter

Bryce Ancil

Brandy Miller

Aaron Mann

Rachel Guth



