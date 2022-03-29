Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents SHE LOVES ME

Check out photos below!

The production is directed by Blank's co-artistic director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Tori James. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Molly Cornell (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager) and Cindy Moon (Costume Design).

Set In 1930's Budapest, SHE LOVES ME is about two rival coworkers at a perfume shop who fall in love with their anonymous pen pals-both unaware that they already know and despise each other. This intimate and sharp-witted musical comedy features an enchanting score from the writers of Fiddler on the Roof.