Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents SHE LOVES ME
SHE LOVES ME runs March 29th- May 1, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater, Chicago.
Blank Theatre Company opens the first show of their 2022 season, the heartwarming romantic comedy "She Loves Me". "She Loves Me" with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.
The production is directed by Blank's co-artistic director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Tori James. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Molly Cornell (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager) and Cindy Moon (Costume Design).
Set In 1930's Budapest, SHE LOVES ME is about two rival coworkers at a perfume shop who fall in love with their anonymous pen pals-both unaware that they already know and despise each other. This intimate and sharp-witted musical comedy features an enchanting score from the writers of Fiddler on the Roof.
Korey White
Karylin Veres
Laura Dellis
Gabrielle Bieder
Jonah Cochin
(Mike Weaver, (Bryce Ancil
Austin Winter
Austin Winter and Amalia Balash
Brandy Miller, Jonah Cochin, Austin Winter
Bryce Ancil and Aaron Mann
Korey White and Rachel Guth
Austin Winter
Bryce Ancil