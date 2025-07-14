Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents PASSION

Performances will run through August 10th.
PASSION is Blank's twelfth full-length production. PASSION will be performed at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Tickets range from $15-35.
PASSION is an intense and hauntingly beautiful musical exploring the complexities of love, obsession, and desire. The story follows a young soldier, Giorgio, who becomes entangled in a passionate and consuming relationship with Fosca, a sickly but deeply emotional woman.
With a lush and powerful score, PASSION delves into the darker, more vulnerable sides of human connection, offering an unforgettable journey into the nature of love and its transformative power.
Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth
The cast of Passion
Korey White, Marc Bitler and the cast
Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth
Rachel Guth and Evan Bradford
Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford
Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth
Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth
Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford
Evan Bradford and Brittney Brown
Evan Bradford
Evan Bradford and Kingsley Day
Evan Bradford
Rachel Guth and Evan Bradford
Myles Mattsey and Evan Bradford
Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford
1Myles Mattsey, Evan Bradford and Ella Gatlin
Evan Bradford, Brittney Brown and Rachel Guth
Videos