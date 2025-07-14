Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents PASSION

 tracking pixel
Blank Theatre Company Presents PASSION

Performances will run through August 10th.

Jul. 14, 2025
PASSION is Blank's twelfth full-length production and runs through August 10th. PASSION will be performed at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Tickets range from $15-35. Get a first look at photos here! 

PASSION is an intense and hauntingly beautiful musical exploring the complexities of love, obsession, and desire. The story follows a young soldier, Giorgio, who becomes entangled in a passionate and consuming relationship with Fosca, a sickly but deeply emotional woman.

With a lush and powerful score, PASSION delves into the darker, more vulnerable sides of human connection, offering an unforgettable journey into the nature of love and its transformative power.

Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth

The cast of Passion

Korey White, Marc Bitler and the cast

Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth

Rachel Guth and Evan Bradford

Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford

Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth

Evan Bradford and Rachel Guth

Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford

Evan Bradford and Brittney Brown

Brittney Brown

Evan Bradford

Evan Bradford and Kingsley Day

Evan Bradford

Rachel Guth and Evan Bradford

Myles Mattsey and Evan Bradford

Brittney Brown and Evan Bradford

1Myles Mattsey, Evan Bradford and Ella Gatlin

Evan Bradford, Brittney Brown and Rachel Guth




