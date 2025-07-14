Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents PASSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PASSION is Blank's twelfth full-length production and runs through August 10th. PASSION will be performed at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Tickets range from $15-35. Get a first look at photos here!

PASSION is an intense and hauntingly beautiful musical exploring the complexities of love, obsession, and desire. The story follows a young soldier, Giorgio, who becomes entangled in a passionate and consuming relationship with Fosca, a sickly but deeply emotional woman.

With a lush and powerful score, PASSION delves into the darker, more vulnerable sides of human connection, offering an unforgettable journey into the nature of love and its transformative power.