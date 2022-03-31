'Pay Equity 101: Case Studies In Fair Pay' Is Focus Of Collaboraction's Monthly Live Web Talk Show

Collaboraction's next episode of its live monthly talk show, Becoming, Pay Equity 101 - Case Studies in Fair Pay and Why is it Important, will feature three special guests currently leading the theater industry in implementing pay equity policies.

Becoming will air live, virtually on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 pm CST, for free. Visit collaboraction.org/becoming for more information and to register.

April's guests include Elsa Hiltner, an acclaimed Chicago costume designer, Collaboraction staff member, and co-founder of On Our Team, a national trade organization advocating for pay equity and transparency in the live theater industry.

Hiltner helped author On Our Team's new Pay Equity Standards, a system introduced earlier this year to establish and publicly recognize equitable pay practices within theater companies, arts organizations, and not for profit organizations. The program lays out a path to establishing equitable pay using a three-pronged approach: transparency, working conditions, and accountability.

Karla Estela Rivera, Executive Director, Free Street Theater, and Lauren Sivak, Managing Director, 2nd Story Theatre, will also be part of the live panel, to take closer looks at Free Street, 2nd Story and Collaboraction as case studies in pay equity standards across arts organizations nationwide.

Collaboraction is an ethno-diverse social justice organization that uses theater, digital media and performance to incite social change in Chicago and the nation around today's most critical issues.

Its live, virtual talk show Becoming, featured in February 2021 on CBS Evening News, is streamed on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. CT. Co-hosts are Collaboraction's Anthony Moseley, Carla Stillwell and Dr. Marcus Robinson.

For more information, visit collaboraction.org.