Paramount’s Copley Comedy Series Unveils Spring Lineup

Paramount Theatre has announced the lineup for its new Copley Comedy Series, running on select Saturday nights through May 2 at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

The series features Chicago-based stand-up comedians performing in the Copley’s 165-seat space. The opener, headlined by Tim Walkoe and featuring Paul Farahvar, sold out quickly. Four additional shows are now on sale.

Chicago comedy veteran Tim Benker will host each performance.

Upcoming Performances

Saturday, March 14

Headliner: Jeanie Doogan

Featuring: Katie Meiners

Saturday, March 28

Headliner: Dwayne Kennedy

Featuring: Jimmy McHugh

Saturday, April 18

Headliner: Vince Maranto

Featuring: Steven Haas

Saturday, May 2

Headliner: Brian Hicks

Featuring: Des Mulrooney

Lobby doors open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 when purchased in person (additional fees apply for phone and online sales). There is no drink minimum. Attendees must be 18 or older, and performances may include mature content.

Featured Performers

Jeanie Doogan has appeared at Zanies Comedy Clubs, The Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Bar, and was featured on Team Coco’s House All Star Showcase and Nick Jr.’s Moms’ Night Out. Katie Meiners, a graduate of The Second City Chicago’s Comedy Writing Program, performs regularly at Zanies, The Improv, and The Comedy Vault.

Dwayne Kennedy is an Emmy Award–winning producer and stand-up comedian whose credits include United Shades of America on CNN, appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and writing for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. Jimmy McHugh, a Chicago native, has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, ESPN2, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Vince Maranto headlines nationally and has appeared on TBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX. Steven Haas, a Chicago-based comedian and filmmaker, has built a large social media following and appeared on Chicago’s One Night Stand-up and Nashville Tonight.

Brian Hicks has more than 25 years of stand-up experience and has opened for Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, and Chelsea Handler. Des Mulrooney, recently named “Best Comedian” by the Chicago Suburbs Comedy Scene, has performed at clubs nationwide and appeared in the film The Road Dog.

The Copley Theatre is located at 8 E. Galena Blvd., across from Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. Tickets and information are available at ParamountAurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office.