TimeLine Theatre Announces First Public Preview Events for New Uptown Home

TimeLine Theatre Company has announced a series of preview events offering the first look inside its new Uptown home at 5035 N. Broadway. The events will take place March 19–21, 2026, ahead of the company’s official Grand Opening in May.

“Designed as a stage for both art and community, the new TimeLine Theatre will become a lasting cultural destination, supporting performance, learning and engagement in Uptown for decades to come,” said Artistic Director PJ Powers.

Executive Director Mica Cole added, “Our new home is a place where the community will gather, learn, and be inspired. It preserves the intimacy of our productions while opening the doors wider, inviting neighbors, students, and audiences from across Chicago to engage with our mission more deeply.”

TimeLine will officially inaugurate the space with the Chicago premiere of An Enemy of the People, adapted by Amy Herzog from Henrik Ibsen, directed by Company Member Ron OJ Parson. Performances will run May 6–June 7, 2026.

March Preview Events

Thursday, March 19 – 7 p.m.

Vertical Marquee Sign Lighting

TimeLine will illuminate its new 40-foot vertical blade sign for the first time. The design references historic Uptown marquees including the Uptown Theatre and the Aragon Ballroom. The entrance canopy features a green hue inspired by neighborhood landmarks including the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge.

Saturday, March 21 – 10 a.m.

Civic Celebration Press Conference and Ribbon Cutting

Elected officials, community leaders, and TimeLine staff and artists will mark the occasion with a formal ribbon cutting.

Friday, March 20 – 4–8 p.m.

Uptown Community Preview

Residents, workers, and students in Uptown are invited to explore the new space.

Saturday, March 21 – 12–5 p.m.

TimeLine Theatre Open House

The public is invited to tour the facility, participate in interactive activities, and learn more about the company’s history and future plans.

About the New Facility

The new 33,600-square-foot facility combines new construction with the adaptive reuse of a 1920s Reebie Bros. warehouse. Highlights include:

A flexible 250-seat black box theater with seven stage configurations

A street-level bar and café with patio

Exhibit galleries and education/community spaces

A publicly visible fourth-floor rehearsal and event space

Back-of-house areas centered around a communal Green Room

Located steps from the Argyle CTA Red Line station, the venue more than doubles TimeLine’s previous seating capacity and expands its ability to serve the Uptown community.

Since launching the “It’s Time” capital campaign, TimeLine has raised more than $42.6 million toward the project’s approximately $46 million cost, including $12.9 million in public support from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago.

Founded in 1997, TimeLine Theatre Company has presented 96 productions, including 16 world premieres and 43 Chicago premieres, and received 64 Jeff Awards. The company was awarded the 2016 MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions.