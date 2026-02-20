CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Comes to Chicago This June

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The internationally acclaimed Champions Of Magic will bring their blockbuster illusion spectacular to Chicago for a limited engagement this summer, beginning June 6 at the intimate, beautifully restored Studebaker Theater (410 South Michigan Avenue).

Champions Of Magic features the production's largest and most ambitious illusions ever, combining cutting-edge visual effects, high-energy performance and signature humor into an immersive theatrical experience for all ages.

Tickets will be available Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. CST, starting at $69.50 per ticket. For a limited time, family tickets are available, offering 25% off for orders of 4 tickets or more. The discount is applied automatically at checkout.

While the world-class Champions Of Magic cast has appeared across every major television network and amassed millions of online views, the Chicago production is uniquely taking place in the intimate Studebaker theatre, seating just 600, allowing the scale, suspense, and astonishment to be experienced most intimately.

Champions Of Magic is recommended for ages 5 and up. The performance runs approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.