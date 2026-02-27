Steppenwolf Theatre to Present Gala 2026 at Rockwell on the River

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will host Steppenwolf Gala 2026, an evening that continues the theater’s 50th Anniversary celebration. This year’s Gala will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 6:30 pm at Rockwell on the River.

Join Steppenwolf’s famed artists alongside civic and business leaders and raise a glass to the trailblazers and risk-takers that have come before and step into the next 50 years of bold and courageous theatre. The star-studded evening includes cocktails and a progressive dinner followed by

a live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Steppenwolf’s artists. Cap off the evening with an after-hours lounge, DJ and dancing. Luxe fashion-forward cocktail attire. Sneakers welcome.

Steppenwolf’s Gala generates vital funding to provide an artistic home for our Ensemble, bring bold and innovative theatrical experiences to the stage, and create educational programs that reach thousands of teens throughout the Chicago region.

This year’s honorees include Douglas R. Brown and Rachel E. Kraft. Gala 2026 Co-Chairs include Aimee Graham and Nigel Caine, Christopher Keogh and Verett Mims.

Single tickets starting at $1,500 and sponsorships for 2026 Gala are currently available online or by contacting Steppenwolf’s Development Department at (312) 654-5690 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.