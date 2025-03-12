Paramount Theatre's New Spark Lab To Feature The King's Wife As The First Musical In Its New Works Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Theatre's Spark Lab, the innovative program dedicated to nurturing and developing new works in theater will now feature its first musical: The King's Wife, a compelling new twist on the lives of the women and men in the Tudor Court, including figures such as Henry VIII, Catherine of Aragon, and Anne Boleyn, set against the backdrop of dangerous times.

The public workshop of The King's Wife will take place on March 14, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Society 57 in downtown Aurora. The event has already sold out, offering an exclusive first look at this exciting musical.

In February, Paramount Theater launched a new series, The Spark Lab Series, dedicated to the creation, development, and visibility of new works-in-progress for the stage. The program, sponsored by the Aurora Women's Empowerment Foundation, supports artists in a week-long workshop process culminating in a public presentation of the piece, while also focusing on strengthening the community dialogue around the process.

The King's Wife reimagines the tumultuous world of the Tudor Court, weaving a rich tapestry of intrigue, passion, and power. With a stirring pop score, the musical innovatively explores the complex relationships and struggles of historical figures, showcasing their triumphs and tragedies in a way never before seen on stage. Paramount Theatre is thrilled to offer the public an opportunity to see this musical at an early stage of its development, providing valuable feedback as it continues to evolve.

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce The King's Wife as the first musical in The Spark Lab,” said Jim Corti, Artistic Director of Paramount Theatre. “Our Spark Lab marks an exciting new chapter. And The King's Wife with its innovative take on the historical figures of the Tudor Court is sure to captivate audiences, and we can't wait for our patrons to be part of its creative process.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for Paramount to open its doors not just to new plays, new musicals, and new artists, but also to new audience members who are seeking out experiences that broaden their vision of our world and our communities”, says Kara Davidson, Director of New Works and Associate Artistic Producer, Paramount Theatre. “The King's Wife has such a compelling and rich story based on historical events blended with contemporary, catchy, gorgeous music — it's an honor to bring a musical of its caliber to our community have them experience this stage of the development process."

The musical features music and lyrics by three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter Jamie Floyd, with a book by award-winning playwright Mêlisa Annis. The workshop will be directed by the acclaimed Tamilla Woodard, with music supervision and direction by Jared Stein. Arrangements for the musical are by Jamie Floyd and Jared Stein.

The sold-out workshop performance will give attendees a unique behind-the-scenes look at the development of The King's Wife, offering a glimpse into the creative process of a musical in development. Paramount Theatre is excited to be a part of this journey and provide the public with a chance to experience the development of a fresh new work.

With the debut of The King's Wife, Paramount Theatre continues its dedication to supporting and showcasing bold, innovative voices in theater through The Spark Lab. The program reflects the theater's commitment to cultivating new works that push artistic boundaries and bring diverse stories to the stage.

