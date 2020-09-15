Orion Performs All-Beethoven Program Next Month

The Orion Ensemble performs its all-Beethoven program Tuesday, October 6.

The Orion Ensemble returns to the stage with a one-night-only all-Beethoven program for a limited in-person audience and livestreamed on Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

Joining Orion musicians Kathryne Pirtle (clarinet), Florentina Ramniceanu (violin) and Judy Stone (cello) is guest pianist Kuang-Hao Huang, a sought-after chamber artist, soloist and member of Fulcrum Point New Music Project and Picosa.

The program includes Beethoven's Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 11, and his Trio in B-flat Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 97 "Archduke."

"We are delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday," said Ramniceanu. "As the worldwide celebrations had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, we feel incredibly fortunate that we can present our all-Beethoven program, which includes two of his most beloved chamber music pieces. We are looking forward to performing these for our audiences, whether in person or virtually!"

A maximum of 20 people may attend in person at PianoForte Studios; audience members must wear masks at all times, and, while family groups may sit together, different audience members/groups will be seated at least six feet apart. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.

The Orion Ensemble performs its all-Beethoven program Tuesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Limited in-person tickets are $25 available for advance purchase only at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org. Virtual access is free; donations are welcome. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel.

All programming is subject to change.

