Nuns4Fun Reopens For Fall 2021 Season With Hit Comedy, Late Nite Catechism

Nuns4Fun Entertainment has announced its Fall 2021 schedule, starting with reopening its hit comedy, LATE NITE CATECHISM, in September 2021 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett, with a little Whoopi Goldberg thrown in. The show is part catechism class, part stand-up comedy routine. Written by Vicki Quade & Maripat Donovan, it's an interactive comedy, one of the longest running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history.

Now celebrating its 28th year, LATE NITE CATECHISM opened over the Memorial Day weekend in 1993 and had been running continuously, only forced to take a break during the pandemic. But Sister is back!

Since opening in May of 1993 at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, LATE NITE CATECHISM has seen three popes, three cardinals, four presidents, three Chicago mayors, at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, LATE NITE CATECHISM has helped raise more than $3 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

In addition, Nuns4Fun Entertainment will reopen its Halloween comedy, HOLY GHOST BINGO, in October 2021, and reopen its holiday classic, CHRISTMAS BINGO, for the holiday season, both at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

Tickets for all shows are $35. The Greenhouse Theater Center box office will not be staffed until August, but tickets are already available online at: https://greenhousetheatercenter.thundertix.com/

For more information, visit the Nuns4Fun website at www.nuns4fun.com, or call the Nuns4Fun office at 773-388-0730.