New Annoyance Play BULL Reimagines A '90s Basketball Dynasty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Starting August 7, the original comedic play BULL takes over the mainstage at The Annoyance Theatre every Thursday night through September 11. A cornerstone of Chicago's renowned live comedy scene, The Annoyance is known for its bold, independent spirit and alternative edge, making it the perfect stage for this untold NBA tale.

Created by and starring comedy duo Anna Weatherwax and Traer Schon, BULL follows two unproven jokesters, who, despite zero playing history, find themselves at the pinnacle of the basketball world - the 1996 Chicago Bulls. In this original two-act play, they're shoved from the shadows of the bench to the center-court spotlight, putting their game to the test. Straining to maintain friendship amid fraud, they're put on defense as they try to squeeze 15 minutes of fame into 12-minute quarters.

BULL is Weatherwax and Schon's sophomore show, their first long-form project since the sketch-comedy sendup LIGHTS, which debuted in 2023 to a sold-out Annoyance run and finished the year a finalist in the Chicago Reader's "Best Comedy Show" category. Their new play features performers Jackson McKenzie, Jamie McInerney and Cadence Messier, in addition to ensemble members Markley Bortz, Love Palmer and Makai Walker.

The show runs from August 7 through September 11, every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Located just off the Belmont CTA stop at 851 W Belmont Ave, The Annoyance's "Cabaret Theatre" mainstage will host all six performances of BULL. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office or online at theannoyance.com/show/bull.