Metropolis Presents Virtual Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents a streaming on-demand production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery February 1-14, 2021.

The play's afoot! The award-winning comedic mastermind Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Equal parts comedy and thriller, the world's favorite detective, Sherlock Holmes, is on the case. The heirs of the Baskerville line are being eliminated one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and faithful companion Dr. Watson reluctantly travel to Devonshire where they are forced to brave its desolate moors. The duo must unravel a web of murky clues before this family curse dooms its newest heir. The investigators attempt to escape peril and deceit, as a small group of actors portrays over forty characters with wit, silly accents, and clever disguises. Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Actors were filmed following current safety guidelines.

On-demand streaming performances of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery produced by Metropolis will be available February 1-14, 2021. Tickets are $20 for single viewer, $50 per household viewing, and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com.

Exclusive Subscriber Watch Party Performances, including a Live Q&A with cast and production staff, will be held Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, January 31 at 3 PM. To become a Metropolis Subscriber, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis' cast for Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery includes Breon Arzell (Sherlock Holmes), Meg Elliott (Dr. Watson), Jason Richards (Actor 1), Gabriel Fries (Actor 2), and Rachel Livingston (Actor 3). Understudies include Gregory Hicks (u/s Sherlock Holmes), Mary Heyl (u/s Dr. Watson), Daniel Leahy (u/s Actor 1), Van Ferro (u/s Actor 2), and Brooke Grassby (u/s Actor 3).

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is written by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Xavier Custodio, Co-Assistant Directed by Sabrina Odigie and Claudia Wallace.

Designers are William A. Franz (Sound Designer), Saren Nofs-Snyder (Dialect Coach), Rachel Parent (Costume Designer), R&D Choreography (Fight Choreography), Linda Scheufler (Dramaturg), Jennifer Wernau (Properties Designer). Metropolis Executive Artistic Director is Joe Keefe, Executive Operations Director is Brookes Ebetsch. Associate Artistic Director is Sabrina Odigie, Metropolis Production Manager of Produced Work is William A. Franz, Assistant Production Manager of Produced Work is Abbie Brenner.

Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is part of the 2020-2021 Subscription Series at Metropolis, bringing first class entertainment to the northwest suburbs. The 2020-2021 Subscription Series at Metropolis includes the musical comedy sci-fi smash Little Shop of Horrors and the award-winning, finger snapping revue My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.