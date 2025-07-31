Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Wine Auction Set for May 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Opera of Chicago will present the return of Chicago’s leading signature wine event, Lyric Wine Auction 2026, on May 8 and 9, 2026. This beloved triennial celebration was created by the Women’s Board of Lyric in 1988, and the Board has been the driving force leading the event in the years since. The auction regularly draws wine enthusiasts from across the country for a weekend of world-class vintages, fine dining, and philanthropy — all in support of the Women’s Board's mission to support Lyric in bringing the magic of grand opera and transformative education and community engagement programs to audiences throughout Chicago and beyond.

In a historic first, Lyric Wine Auction 2026 will feature two legendary winemakers from France — representing both Bordeaux and Burgundy — as honored guests. Pierre Lurton, Manager of Château Cheval Blanc, and Erwan Faiveley, Managing Director of Domaine Joseph Faiveley, will be present at a preview event on May 8 and at the formal dinner and auction on May 9, where their wines will be served. This special pairing marks the first time both storied regions will be represented at the same Lyric auction.

Adding to this spirit of dual excellence, Lyric Wine Auction 2026 will be co-chaired by Jenni Sorenson and John Holmes, a dynamic married couple and passionate wine collectors whose love for both music and wine is matched only by their deep commitment to Chicago’s cultural landscape. Since 2021, Sorenson has served on the Lyric Women’s Board, which is led by President Karen Z. Gray-Krehbiel, a member since 2008, who also serves on the Lyric Board of Directors.

“This is such an exciting moment for Lyric,” says Sorenson. “Lyric Wine Auction 2026 is an opportunity to unite the vibrancy of Chicago’s arts community with the incredible craftsmanship of winemakers we admire. We’re honored to help raise vital support for an institution that brings so much beauty into people’s lives.”

“It’s rare to bring together such global excellence in both wine and music,” adds Holmes. “We are proud to support Lyric and its mission, and we look forward to an unforgettable weekend of generosity, artistry, and exceptional wine.”

Gray-Krehbiel remarks, “The entire Lyric family is incredibly grateful to Jenni and John for agreeing to co-chair this spectacular and historic Lyric event. We know that their expertise, leadership, and savoir faire will make the event unforgettable.”

Friday, May 8 will feature a grand tasting experience on site at the Lyric Opera House, followed by an intimate dinner celebrating the Honored Guests. The main live auction event on Saturday, May 9 will feature stellar lots of rare and collectible wines alongside exclusive experiences curated for both wine and music aficionados. An auction catalogue will be available in spring 2026.