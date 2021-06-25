Lyric Opera Of Chicago To Hold Dance Auditions For FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS By Daniel Catán

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold virtual auditions for solo dancers with significant stage experience for its upcoming production of Florencia en el Amazonas by Daniel Catán. The production will be staged by critically acclaimed director Francesca Zambello with choreography by Eric Sean Fogel. August Tye is the ballet mistress.

Florencia en el Amazonas requires 4 male dancers and 1 male cover and 1 female solo dancer plus 1 female cover dancer. Eric Sean Fogel is looking for dancers with a strong modern dance and contemporary dance technique. Dancers should be prepared to dance barefoot or in ballet shoes. Costuming for the dancers will be minimal, and will include body paint. Dancers of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin Monday, October 18, with five (5) performances running from Saturday, November 13 through Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The deadline to register for this audition is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 5:00pm CDT

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé and headshot via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org

All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for Florencia en el Amazonas you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

The Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. They encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.