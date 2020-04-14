Lookingglass Theatre Company Launches KEEPING CURIOUS, a New Lineup of Free Digital Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While Coronavirus keeps theaters closed and audiences apart, Lookingglass Theatre has developed a whole host of free digital offerings presented Lookingglass Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates, including a new weekly podcast, a virtual yoga class, and exclusive performances.

Keeping Curious Offerings

The Infinite Room Podcast

The new weekly podcast is dedicated to theater, storytelling and their places in the world. The first episode, live now, focuses on Her Honor Jane Byrne, Lookingglass's most recent world premiere.

Episode 001: Her Honor Jane Byrne and the Past, Present and Future of Public Housing

A playwright, an activist, and a non-profit leader walk into The Infinite Room and talk about the intersection of art and politics, and the way radical imagination can lead to real change. Guests include:

J. Nicole Brooks: Lookingglass Ensemble Member, playwright and director of Her Honor Jane Byrne.

J.R. Fleming: former Cabrini-Green resident, co-founder and director of the Chicago Anti-Eviction Campaign.

Lisa Yun Lee: Executive Director of the National Public Housing Museum

Listen at: https://lookingglasstheatre.org/the-infinite-room-podcast/

Lookingglass Live

Join Lookingglass Teaching Artists via Facebook Live on Tuesdays at noon for a free 15 minute live workshop. The first edition of Lookingglass Live, still available on the Lookingglass Facebook page, feature teaching artist and Lookingglass favorite Adeoye as he provides an introduction to yoga for beginners in a 15-minute guided class.

Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/lookingglasstheatre/

Through the Lookingglass

Step Through the Lookingglass and view timely poetry, stories, and songs Lookingglass Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates have filmed at home, aiming to provide hope, meaning, and fulfillment in this season.

Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/lookingglasstheatre/





