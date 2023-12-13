Listen: Blake Sakamoto of Dan Reed Network Fame Describes Learning to Play Keyboards in a Guitar Band from Dio's Claude Schnell

In a new episode of the popular entertainment news podcast ‘It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee’, famed rock keyboardist Blake Sakamoto talks about his days in the Dan Reed Network, including details on opening for the Rolling Stones and Bon Jovi. The episode premieres Wednesday, December 13 on Spotify, and can be found on all major podcast apps including iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Pandora.

Listen to the full episode below:

During the interview, Sakamoto describes how he was recruited to join the Dan Reed Network – arguably the best band to emerge from the City of Roses - Portland, Oregon. Although he originally hails from Portland, Sakamoto was working with another band in Los Angeles when he got the call to join DRN. It was there in L.A. that Sakamoto learned the art of not just playing keyboards, but the specifics of playing keyboards in a guitar band – taught to him by none other than Claude Schnell of Dio.

DRN scored a number of hit singles off of three blockbuster albums: the self-titled Dan Reed Network, Slam, and The Heat. They were big in the US, and huge in Europe. During the It’s Showtime interview, Sakamoto shares stories about opening for the Rolling Stones and Bon Jovi. As well, they discuss the reformation of DRN in 2012.

Sakamoto now resides in the Greater Portland area, where he plays with the city’s top events band The Nu Wavers. The band is the hottest thing in Portland at the moment, playing the best rock of the 1980s including hits ranging from college radio to alternative, with plenty of Top 40 in the mix. He also balances his calendar with his own successful Country Financial insurance agency office– licensed in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

‘It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee’ is a popular weekly interview program out of Chicago's McHenry County that serves as a backstage pass to all things entertainment including music, film, television, and theatre. In addition to hosting the program, Travolta is the publicist for Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame. Recent music guests on It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee include rock goddess Lita Ford, Rudy Sarzo and Alex Grossi of metal greats Quiet Riot, and R&B songstress Susannah B.