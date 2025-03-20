Latina Comedy Festival to Team Up With The Lincoln Lodge For 2025 Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Latina Comedy Festival is back and bigger than ever, set to launch its 4th annual festival with an exciting new partnership with The Lincoln Lodge, Chicago's premier independent, non-profit comedy club. For the first time, the festival will take place exclusively at The Lincoln Lodge from October 2-4, 2025, solidifying its place as the nation's leading comedy festival dedicated to Latina comedic voices.

To celebrate this milestone and officially kick off the festival season, the Latina Comedy Festival ½ Way to the Fest Fundraiser will take place at 5pm on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at The Lincoln Lodge. This special comedy event will showcase a powerhouse lineup of 15+ Latina comedians delivering the best of stand-up in high-energy, rapid-fire sets. This line up includes powerhouse talent including Melissa DuPrey (Hulu How to Die Alone), Deanna Ortiz (Chicago Reader's 2022-2024 Best Stand Up Comedian), Jillian Ebanks (Second City), Soli Santos (Laugh Factory) and more. Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support the festival's mission to elevate Latina talent, provide industry opportunities, and expand comedy education through workshops and mentorship programs.

"The Latina Comedy Festival started as a simple dream—to create a space where Latina comedians could take center stage and be celebrated for their voices," said Janice Rodriguez, Executive Producer of the Latina Comedy Festival. "Now, in partnership with The Lincoln Lodge, we're making that dream even bigger. This April fundraiser is just the beginning of what will be our most ambitious and exciting festival yet!"

Since its inception in 2022, the Latina Comedy Festival has grown exponentially, featuring over 60 performers from across North America and garnering media attention from CBS, WGN, and NBC. The 2025 festival promises 18 showcases, both English and Spanish-language performances, industry panels, and exclusive networking opportunities, all held under one roof at The Lincoln Lodge, a non-profit organization committed to supporting diverse comedic voices.

“The Lincoln Lodge is thrilled to be the home of the Latina Comedy Festival,” said Kelsie Huff, Director of Marketing and Training Center Program Development at The Lincoln Lodge. "We share the same mission of providing a platform for underrepresented voices in comedy, and we can't wait to welcome these incredible performers to our stages.

Comments