Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Announces Lineup For its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase

Performances run March 31st – April 9th, 2023 at Pride Arts

Mar. 08, 2023  

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Announces Lineup For its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase

Labyrinth Arts and Performance has announced the line up for its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase this spring. Featuring new and returning performers, this showcase will offer presentation-packed two weekends at the Pride Arts space.

Headlining the showcase is JOHN AND PAUL: GET RICH QUICKER, the follow-up to their hit Rhinofest show STRICTLY PLATONIC. Chicago's funniest dialectical materialists serve their audience an apoplectic mix of screwball comedy and lucrative sponsorship opportunities. Also featuring special guests every night including standup KJ Whitehead, drag artist Gigi, and song and dance man Chris Distaste.

DOGS!, a cabaret variety show for dog-lovers, returns to the stage after a three year hiatus. Dogs! highlights dog-themed dance, music, skits and comedy with live music by special guest band Improper Behavior fronted by the vintage jazzy voice of Miss Sharon Waltham. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit rescue dogs.

THE BEAST WOMEN return to the stage to dazzle the evening with an all female cast featuring belly dance, burlesque, fierce poetry, and song.

THE BAND BONUS shows will include rock music from The Push Push celebrating an all-new album, returning performances by The Star System, and The Berteau Trippers, a new folk Americana group based in Chicago.

THE STAR SYSTEM features Violet Star: a writer, singer, musician, producer, goddess incarnated on earth to anchor the divine vibrations of safety, satisfaction, peace, love, creativity, freedom and grace to every being on the earthplane with her every blink breath and heartbeat. Her single 'Star' is available for streaming and purchasing everywhere, and her forthcoming single 'Feed on Me' has an accompanying music video produced by Labyrinth Arts Performance and directed by Paul Brennan.

CAFE CABARET an ART SHOW will stir up spoken word, music, stand up and more from Roberta Miles' Cafe Cabaret. The lobby gallery will show the artwork by the multi-talented host Roberta Miles.

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective will present this medley of Chicago musicians and variety performers running March 31st - April 9th, 2023 at Pride Arts, located at 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago , IL 60613.



Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead Of 10 Year Anniversary Season Photo
Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead Of 10 Year Anniversary Season
After a decade of producing entertaining, thought-provoking theatrical productions and providing professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts Theatre Co. is ready for some big changes.
Cast Announced for IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre
A Red Orchid Theatre has announced the cast for the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. 
VIDEO: First Look at World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: First Look at World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company
Get a first look at Lookingglass Theatre Company's World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter, adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel. The cast features Mi Kang as Lucy Snowe, Mo Shipley as Ginerva Fanshawe, Helen Joo Lee as Madame Beck, Renée Lockett as Mrs. Bretton, Ronald Román-Meléndez as John Graham Bretton, and Debo Balogun as Paul Emmanuel.
Refracted Theatre Company Sets 2023 Season Featuring TAMBO & BONES and More Photo
Refracted Theatre Company Sets 2023 Season Featuring TAMBO & BONES and More
Refracted Theatre Company has announced its 2023 season, featuring Dave Harris’s dark comedy (and rap concert) Tambo & Bones, directed by Mikael Burke and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid TheatreCast Announced for IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre
March 7, 2023

A Red Orchid Theatre has announced the cast for the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. 
Refracted Theatre Company Sets 2023 Season Featuring TAMBO & BONES and MoreRefracted Theatre Company Sets 2023 Season Featuring TAMBO & BONES and More
March 7, 2023

Refracted Theatre Company has announced its 2023 season, featuring Dave Harris’s dark comedy (and rap concert) Tambo & Bones, directed by Mikael Burke and more.
Cast Announced for SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount TheatreCast Announced for SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
March 7, 2023

Paramount Theatre has announced its roster for School of Rock, the Chicago professional regional premiere of the good-time musical based on the hit Jack Black movie, featuring new music from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork.
Subtext Theater Company Partners With St. Baldrick's To Raise Money For Childhood Cancer CuresSubtext Theater Company Partners With St. Baldrick's To Raise Money For Childhood Cancer Cures
March 7, 2023

Subtext Theater Company (STC) has begun a campaign with St. Baldrick's to raise $1951.00 for childhood cancer cures to coincide with their newest production the world premiere of STC playwright Leigh Johnson's play, A BUMP ON THE LEG.
Chicago's Fine Arts Building to Celebrate 125th Anniversary with New Exhibits and EventsChicago's Fine Arts Building to Celebrate 125th Anniversary with New Exhibits and Events
March 6, 2023

Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year with two new public exhibits, a self-guided walking tour of significant sites, and special programming that highlights the artists and companies that have made the building an artist haven since its founding in October 1898.
share