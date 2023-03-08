Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Announces Lineup For its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase

Labyrinth Arts and Performance has announced the line up for its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase this spring. Featuring new and returning performers, this showcase will offer presentation-packed two weekends at the Pride Arts space.

Headlining the showcase is JOHN AND PAUL: GET RICH QUICKER, the follow-up to their hit Rhinofest show STRICTLY PLATONIC. Chicago's funniest dialectical materialists serve their audience an apoplectic mix of screwball comedy and lucrative sponsorship opportunities. Also featuring special guests every night including standup KJ Whitehead, drag artist Gigi, and song and dance man Chris Distaste.

DOGS!, a cabaret variety show for dog-lovers, returns to the stage after a three year hiatus. Dogs! highlights dog-themed dance, music, skits and comedy with live music by special guest band Improper Behavior fronted by the vintage jazzy voice of Miss Sharon Waltham. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit rescue dogs.

THE BEAST WOMEN return to the stage to dazzle the evening with an all female cast featuring belly dance, burlesque, fierce poetry, and song.

THE BAND BONUS shows will include rock music from The Push Push celebrating an all-new album, returning performances by The Star System, and The Berteau Trippers, a new folk Americana group based in Chicago.

THE STAR SYSTEM features Violet Star: a writer, singer, musician, producer, goddess incarnated on earth to anchor the divine vibrations of safety, satisfaction, peace, love, creativity, freedom and grace to every being on the earthplane with her every blink breath and heartbeat. Her single 'Star' is available for streaming and purchasing everywhere, and her forthcoming single 'Feed on Me' has an accompanying music video produced by Labyrinth Arts Performance and directed by Paul Brennan.

CAFE CABARET an ART SHOW will stir up spoken word, music, stand up and more from Roberta Miles' Cafe Cabaret. The lobby gallery will show the artwork by the multi-talented host Roberta Miles.

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective will present this medley of Chicago musicians and variety performers running March 31st - April 9th, 2023 at Pride Arts, located at 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago , IL 60613.