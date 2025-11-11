IMPROVISED CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Second City Chicago This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Improvised Christmas Carol will bring an inventive twist to holiday storytelling when it plays Second City Chicago this December. Presented by Don’t Quit Productions, the interactive production will run Tuesdays, December 2, 9, 16, and 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Judy’s Beat Lounge (230 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL).

Each performance begins with the audience suggesting a moral lesson—anything from “treat others how you want to be treated” to “keep your shoes on during a flight.” From there, the cast will weave a completely improvised Dickensian tale that blends laughter, ghosts, and unexpected wisdom.

The show promises flawed heroes, “Tiny Tim–like” characters, and plenty of spectral visitors. As snow falls and the lights rise, the evening offers a tongue-in-cheek “morality check” for audiences of all ages.

Cast and Creative Team

Improvised Christmas Carol features an ensemble cast of Thea Anderson, Kitty Clark, Ryan Coleman, Keshia Kimbrough, Sam Metzler, Nate Nagvajara, Hope Valls, and Sawyer Wade.