Huey & The News Tribute Band Announced At Raue Center

Raue Center for the Arts and Soundtracks of a Generation will present Huey & The News Tribute Band, bringing the music of Huey Lewis & The News to the stage. The performance will revisit the band’s blend of rock, pop, and soul that shaped much of the decade’s sound. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Huey Lewis & The News produced a series of major hits that became emblematic of the era, including “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug,” and “Hip to Be Square.” This tribute will feature arrangements and performances that reflect the style and energy of the original band.

Tickets start at $43, with RaueNOW Member pricing beginning at $27.30. All-in pricing includes a per-ticket box office fee; an additional $8 processing fee is applied per order. Tickets may be purchased at rauecenter.org, by calling 815.356.9212, or in person at the Raue Center Box Office, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.

