Hillary Rollins presents singer, Giane Morris, in her Gardenia Supper Club Cabaret Debut, "Look Mom, My First Cabaret" on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. Dinner is available starting @ 7:00 p.m. SHowtime is 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 plus Food/Drink Min. Advance reservations suggested (seating is limited): RSVP @ 323-467-7444Address: 7066 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90038

The show made it's debut back in November in her home state of Colorado. The show was a tribute to her Mother's favorite Broadway and Theatre songs. Joining Giane is Musical Director: Ross Kalling.

Giane was the recipient of the Theatre Palisades Best Lead Actress Award for the 2017-2018 season for her role as Luisa in The Fantasticks. As a child, Giane always had a passion for singing, but it wasn't until 2012 when she finally put her foot down and started to take singing lessons. She made her stage debut in August 2016 as Ruth in Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore (Proof Doubt Theatre Company). Other productions include her most recent roles playing four characters in 15 Minute Musicals (NMI), Sister Blatty in Hell's Kitty: The Musical (NMI), Grace Clements in Working: A Musical (Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse), Marcy Park in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (ARTS), Attina in The Little Mermaid (ARTS) and Broadway to the Rescue at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.

Hillary Rollins is a native New Yorker who was transplanted a decade ago to Santa Monica, California. She has produced numerous shows in the LA and New York area, working wiht some of the Best performers: Amanda McBroom, John Bucchino, Michele Brourman, MaryJo Mundy and Christine Lavin. In addition, her passions lay in the writing field. She has had numerous plays produced in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Arizona and published in Plays and Playwrights 2005 and Theatre Monologues for Women. Her essays and articles have appeared in Cosmopolitan Magazine, The Coalition For the Homeless Magazine, and two anthologies - An Ear To The Ground (Cune Press), and In My Life, Encounters With The Beatles (Fromm Publishing).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You