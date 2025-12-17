EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND is Coming to Laguna Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laguna Playhouse will present the third show of its 2025/2026 season with the new American play, EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND will begin previews on Wednesday, January 14 and will run through Sunday, February 1 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

This solo performance by Tony Award winner, John Rubinstein, brings the 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s remarkable life to the stage in an extraordinary way. Through captivating storytelling and deep historical insight, the performance immerses audiences in Eisenhower’s personal reflections on leadership, war, and peace.

With emotional depth and powerful nuance, it unpacks the complexities of a man who shaped the course of history during one of America’s most pivotal eras.

