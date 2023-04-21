Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7

Tickets for all performances are now on sale!

Apr. 21, 2023  

Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are now on sale at buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/825817 or handbagproductions.org.

Ensemble member JD Caudill* directs this intergalactic queer extravaganza sporting closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, featuring text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron and originally created and conceived by Pig Iron Theatre Company.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson* (March 23 - April 16, May 5 - 7), Tyler Anthony Smith* and Robert Williams* with Kim Boler, Taylor Dalton, Abbey Demorow (April 20 - 30), Lolly Extract, Emmanuel Ramirez and Ben Stacy. Understudies include Connar Brown, Andres Coronado, Ashley Graham, Rebecca Husk, Brian Knall, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER Radford and Scott Sawa.

This space epic tells the tale of our reluctant hero Tim (Robert Williams*) who's been put through an emotional ringer these past few months. Tim's life takes a radical turn when an order of intergalactic nuns charge him with a quest: retrieve the Holy Gay Flame from the clutches of the evil emperor to save the race of Homosexuals and restore the balance of power in the universe. Once Tim is captured by the fabulously androgynous Ah-Ni (David Cerda*), Tim goes places he never dreamed in this ridiculous and delirious allegorical adventure.

The production team includes Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic Designer), Beth Laske-Miller and Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designers), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Bren Coombs (Props Designer), Jamal Howard (Choreographer), Lolly Extract/ Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Designer and Puppetry), Sydney Genco* (Make-up Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wigs Designer), Carly Belle Cason (Violence Designer), Spencer Douglas Clark (Intimacy Designer), Leo Batutis and Scott Sawa (Assistant Directors), Rowan Doe (Technical Director), Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager) and Ashby Amory (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Masking is recommended, but not required. COVID guidelines may change in accordance with public health guidelines.

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member




Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24 Photo
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24
Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and reimagined opera, has announced its 50th Anniversary season in 2023/24. Reflecting on the company's first fifty years, the golden anniversary offers all the hallmarks that have made COT a staple in the Chicago community and the greater opera world including World Premieres, boldly reimagined classics from the opera canon, and underperformed masterpieces.
Review: DAMN YANKEES at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire Photo
Review: DAMN YANKEES at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire
The new production at Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire is Damn Yankees, a truly classic old time big Broadway musical. With a book by George Abbott (died at age 107) and Douglass Wallop and one of the great scores by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (died at the young age of 29), this has always been an underrated musical.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Photo
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase Photo
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.

More Hot Stories For You


Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort ShowcaseDownstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
April 19, 2023

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.
Cast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place TheatreCast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre
April 19, 2023

Naperville's Summer Place Theater has announced the cast of 'The Pajama Game', featuring book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.
Cast Set for A DISTINCT SOCIETY Midwest Premiere at Writers TheatreCast Set for A DISTINCT SOCIETY Midwest Premiere at Writers Theatre
April 19, 2023

Writers Theatre will concludes its 2022/23 Season with the Midwest Premiere A Distinct Society, a timely story—needed more now than ever—about finding each other across borders, both physical and emotional.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2023-2024 Season to Feature Trio of Stephen Sondheim Classics & MoreTheo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2023-2024 Season to Feature Trio of Stephen Sondheim Classics & More
April 19, 2023

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season which will include a trio of Stephen Sondheim classics. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
share