American Music Institute Marks 20 Years With Music Lessons, Masterclasses and More

Study with world-class musicians from Juilliard, Oberlin, Berklee, and other top music conservatories around the world at American Music Institute (AMI).
As the new year begins, the American Music Institute is marking 20 years of music excellence, inviting students, families, educators, and music lovers to set inspiring musical goals for 2026. From private lessons and masterclasses to youth chamber music, international competitions, summer camps, and professional musicians for hire, AMI continues its mission of providing high-quality, accessible music education and performance opportunities throughout Chicago and beyond.
Private & Group lessons are open to students of all ages, all instruments, levels and styles of music and include:
On-campus
In-home
Online
Suzuki-based instruction
Summer lessons
College faculty instruction
Gift package music lessons
Friends & family group lessons
Homeschooling music programs
Group music classes
Masterclasses & Specialty Training
AMI's masterclass series provides focused instruction for both soloists and ensembles:
Solo & Ensemble Masterclass - January 17, 2026 - REGISTER
Audition Preparation Class - March 28, 2026 - REGISTER
Mini-Campus Music Program brings structured music education directly into private and public schools across Chicago, including Early Music Ed, Music Ed classes, Instrument Lessons, Orchestra, Band, Choir and other programs. Learn more..
Study with world-class faculty from Juilliard, Oberlin, Berklee, and other top music conservatories around the world at American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) in Chicago.
Final Auditions: January 11 & January 25 (submit a video)
Spring Semester Begins: February 9, 2026
Open to: All orchestral instruments, plus piano and voice
Top International Violin Competition Online - Chicago Violin Competition (Nov 22, 2026) provides promising young artists ages 7-28 the opportunity to showcase their talent on the world's stage.
Registration Deadline: Aug 31, 2026
GigHubb Chicago Live Musicians
GigHubb Chicago Live Musicians connects clients with established professional musicians for weddings, corporate events, private parties, and special occasions throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Learn more..
The Chicago Summer Music Camp is a day camp held at American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus for students of all levels, ages 5-18 years old, and all instruments.
Dates: July 13-17, 2026
Early Bird Tuition ($500) Deadline: January 15, 2026
As it celebrates 20 years of music excellence, the American Music Institute continues to lead Chicago's music education and performance community. From first lessons to professional-level opportunities, AMI offers pathways for students, families, and organizations to make 2026 a year of artistic achievement.
