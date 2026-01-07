American Music Institute Marks 20 Years With Music Lessons, Masterclasses and More

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As the new year begins, the American Music Institute is marking 20 years of music excellence, inviting students, families, educators, and music lovers to set inspiring musical goals for 2026. From private lessons and masterclasses to youth chamber music, international competitions, summer camps, and professional musicians for hire, AMI continues its mission of providing high-quality, accessible music education and performance opportunities throughout Chicago and beyond.

Music Programs

Study with world-class musicians from Juilliard, Oberlin, Berklee, and other top music conservatories around the world at American Music Institute (AMI).

Private & Group Music Lessons

Private & Group lessons are open to students of all ages, all instruments, levels and styles of music and include:

On-campus

In-home

Online

Suzuki-based instruction

Summer lessons

College faculty instruction

Gift package music lessons

Friends & family group lessons

Homeschooling music programs

Group music classes

Learn more..

Masterclasses & Specialty Training

AMI's masterclass series provides focused instruction for both soloists and ensembles:

Solo & Ensemble Masterclass - January 17, 2026 - REGISTER

Audition Preparation Class - March 28, 2026 - REGISTER

AMI Mini-Campus Program

Mini-Campus Music Program brings structured music education directly into private and public schools across Chicago, including Early Music Ed, Music Ed classes, Instrument Lessons, Orchestra, Band, Choir and other programs. Learn more..

Youth Chamber Music with AYCO

Study with world-class faculty from Juilliard, Oberlin, Berklee, and other top music conservatories around the world at American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) in Chicago.

Final Auditions: January 11 & January 25 (submit a video)

Spring Semester Begins: February 9, 2026

Open to: All orchestral instruments, plus piano and voice

REGISTER

Chicago International Violin Competition 2026

Top International Violin Competition Online - Chicago Violin Competition (Nov 22, 2026) provides promising young artists ages 7-28 the opportunity to showcase their talent on the world's stage.

GigHubb Chicago Live Musicians

GigHubb Chicago Live Musicians connects clients with established professional musicians for weddings, corporate events, private parties, and special occasions throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Learn more..

Chicago Summer Music Camp 2026

The Chicago Summer Music Camp is a day camp held at American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus for students of all levels, ages 5-18 years old, and all instruments.

Dates: July 13-17, 2026

Early Bird Tuition ($500) Deadline: January 15, 2026

REGISTER

20 Years of Music Excellence, Community & Creativity

As it celebrates 20 years of music excellence, the American Music Institute continues to lead Chicago's music education and performance community. From first lessons to professional-level opportunities, AMI offers pathways for students, families, and organizations to make 2026 a year of artistic achievement.