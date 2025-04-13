HELENA & HERMIA IN THE ENAMORED ODYSSEY Extends at Impostors Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run and a flood of critical acclaim, The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) has announced a two-week extension of its original musical, Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey. The show will continue its run, May 1–10, 2025, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago.

Created by an accomplished trio of ITC ensemble artists—Dominick Alesia (book, music, and

lyrics), Stefan Roseen (director), and Anna Roemer (choreographer)—this bold reimagining of A Midsummer Night’s Dream casts Shakespeare’s familiar lovers into a richly imagined new world where myth, magic, and rebellion collide. This original musical offers a contemporary take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved and enduring comedies, exploring themes of love, choice, and identity through a blend of music, movement, and theatrical storytelling. Set in a kingdom on the edge of upheaval, The Enamored Odyssey follows two young women who flee into an ancient, enchanted forest—one chasing freedom, the other haunted by love. What awaits them is a kaleidoscope of mischief, music, and transformation, where nothing is as it seems and no heart is safe. Their journey sets off a chain of events that leads both women into a realm where loyalties shift, enchantments misfire, and nothing unfolds as expected.

Featuring original songs, captivating choreography, and a thrilling mix of humor and heartbreak, Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey invites audiences into a world where identity is fluid, rules are rewritten, and even the forest has its own secrets to keep.

About The Impostors Theatre Company

Described by the iconic Chicago Reader as “one of the most consistently engaging and enjoyable young companies in town,” The Impostors Theatre Company is a Chicago-based ensemble committed to producing new works and reimagined classics that highlight collaborative storytelling, bold concepts, and artistic exploration. Now in its sixth season, ITC continues to cultivate original voices and inventive stagecraft.

