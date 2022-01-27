Griffin Theatre Announces North American Premiere SOLARIS At Raven Theatre

Griffin Theatre Company will welcome back live audiences this winter with the North American premiere of David Greig's sci-fi thriller Solaris, adapted from the novel by StanisÅ‚aw Lem and directed by Scott Weinstein*, playing February 19 - March 27, 2022 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, February 27 at 7 pm.

Please note: Raven Theatre currently requires proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. Protocols are subject to change closer to the date of the event. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.

The cast includes Isa Arciniegas*, Larry Baldacci*, John Drea, Nicole Laurenzi* and TJ Thomas.

On a space station in the far reaches of the galaxy, a small group of scientists study the isolated ocean planet of Solaris. Sent from earth to investigate reports of abnormal activity on-board, a new scientist arrives to find one crew member dead and two who are seeing things that cannot be explained. Has the prolonged isolation in space caused those on board to hallucinate? Or is it something else? A vivid exploration of loneliness, isolation and how we deal with loss, this science fiction thriller asks if we can truly understand the universe without first understanding what lies within our hearts.

Lem's novel has been adapted numerous times for film, radio and theater. Prominent film adaptations include Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 version and Steven Soderbergh's 2002 version.

Solaris received its world premiere in 2019 at the Malthouse Theatre, in Melbourne, Australia in a co-production with the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. Following the run at the Malthouse Theatre the play was transferred to the Royal Lyceum Theatre and then to the Lyric Hammersmith in London, England.

The production team includes Joe Schermoly* (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Brandon Wardell+ (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Ivy Treccani (properties design), Yeaji Kim (projection/video design), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director), Jonathan Mayo (production manager), Evan Sposato (technical director) and Sara Beaman (stage manager).

*Denotes Griffin Theatre ensemble member +Denotes Griffin Theatre artistic associate