Presale Access to the 2023/24 Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Center Presents Season

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Get Exclusive Presale Access to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season

You’re invited to enjoy exclusive presale access to purchase individual concert tickets for the 2023/24 Season at Symphony Center Click Here

From stirring performances of celebrated masterworks to groundbreaking jazz performances and thrilling movies accompanied live by the CSO, there’s something for everyone at Symphony Center.

The 2023/24 Season offers ample opportunity to experience the full power of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing repertoire by great symphonists like Beethoven, Brahms, Bruckner, Mahler and Tchaikovsky and musical storytellers such as Holst, Ravel, Stravinsky and Wagner.

Riccardo Muti returns to Chicago to open the season with two weeks of concerts and the annual Symphony Ball in September. His programs will include works that have been highlights of his tenure as the CSO’s 10th music director, as well as the world premiere of Philip Glass’ The Triumph of the Octagon. The awe-inspiring Chicago Symphony Chorus performs cherished works, including Handel’s Messiah and Mendelssohn’s Elijah

The Symphony Center Presents series offers ample opportunities to hear both solo and chamber recitals by some of today’s most distinguished artists. The Chamber Music series features two trio performances: one by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Gautier Capuçon and the other with pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. In addition to the anticipated return of violinist Maxim Vengerov, Mitsuko Uchida returns with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra.

Other season highlights include piano recitals by Sir András Schiff, Hélène Grimaud, Evgeny Kissin, Bruce Liu and more, and the Orchestra series presents the Staatskapelle Berlin — conducted by the CSO’s ninth music director, Daniel Barenboim — and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, the Symphony Presents Jazz series celebrates its 30th year with performances by Herbie Hancock, Samara Joy, Makaya McCraven and many more distinguished jazz musicians.

Explore the full calendar and Click Here before tickets go on sale to the general public on August 2. This exclusive offer ends Tuesday, August 1 at 11:59 p.m.




