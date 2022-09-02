First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Three Brothers Theatre

Three Brothers Theatre is presenting the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques, and learn that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser.

Get a first look at the production below!

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL. Running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-20, click here to purchase: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194738®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-25th-annual-putnam-spelling-bee-tickets-399852418347?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Special Note: While largely a fantastically funny and heartfelt musical, there are some themes that may be mature for some of our younger patrons. We recommend the show for audiences ages 10 and older.

CAST CHARACTERS

Rae Robeson.......... Olive Ostrovsky

Mark Bracken.......... William Barfee

Hannah Descartin..... Marcy Park

Eric Freitas............. Chip Tolentino

Emily Turner........... Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre

Beck Damron........ Leaf Coneybear

Julie Burt Nichols..... Rona Lisa Peretti

Zach Kunde........... Douglas Panch

Hector Cruz........... Mitch Mahoney

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Josh Beadle........... Producer

Caroline Beadle...... Director

Jonathon Rocha...... Assistant Director

Amy Cole.............. Choreographer/Stage Manager

Leah Novak.......... Music Director

Patty Meier........... Scenic Designer

Diane Lippert........ Costume Designer

Erin Dillon............ Lighting Designer

Jay Stephen.......... Sound Designer

David Motley......... Props Designer

Mark Bracken........ Production Manager

Julie Burt Nichols... Marketing/PR