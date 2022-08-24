Equity Jeff Awards Announce 2022 Nominations

The Joseph Jefferson Awards have announced this year's Equity nominations, including 201 theater artists across 38 categories. The 54th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL.

Production - Play - Large

"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

"Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

"Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

"Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre

Production - Play - Midsize

"The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre

"The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre

"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

"Outside Mullingar" - Citadel Theatre

"Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre

"Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Production - Musical - Large

"Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

"Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

"Life After" - Goodman Theatre

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

"The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Production - Musical or Revue - Midsize

"Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago

"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

"Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Production - Revue - Large

"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City

"Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions

"The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre

Ensemble - Play

"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

"Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

"The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci" - Goodman Theatre

"Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions

"Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre

Ensemble - Musical or Revue

"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City

"It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

"Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago

New Work

Tyla Abercrumbie - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Joshua Allen - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre

J. Nicole Brooks - "Her Honor Jane Byrne" - Lookingglass Theatre Company

Madison Fiedler - "Spay"- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Rajiv Joseph - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group

Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz - "When Harry Met Rehab" - Donald Cameron Clark

Brian Quijada - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Doug Wright - "Good Night, Oscar"- Goodman Theatre

Director - Play - Large

David Catlin - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

Kent Gash - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Ron OJ Parson - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Ron OJ Parson - "Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre

Lisa Peterson - "Good Night, Oscar"- Goodman Theatre

Director - Play - Midsize

Cody Estle - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre

Kirsten Fitzgerald - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

AmBer D. Montgomery - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Georgette Verdin - "Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Georgette Verdin - "This Wide Night" - Shattered Globe Theatre in association with Interrobang Theatre Project

Beth Wolf - "Outside Mullingar" - Citadel Theatre

Director - Musical - Large

Nick Bowling - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Laura Braza - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

Alan Paul - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

Trent Stork - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Annie Tippe - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre

Director - Musical or Revue - Midsize

Daryl D. Brooks - "Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Reneisha Jenkins - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Denise Yvette Serna - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Director - Revue - Large

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre

Jen Ellison - "Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City

Kenny Ingram - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Paul Stancato - "Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions

Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Chaon Cross (Ellida) - "The Lady from the Sea"- Court Theatre

Glenn Davis (Shawn) - "King James"- Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group

Kate Fry (The Wife) - "Wife of a Salesman" -Writers Theatre in association with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant) - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Mi Kang (Afong Moy) - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Mildred Marie Langford (Esther) - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre

Al'Jaleel McGhee (Charles) - "Fireflies" - Northlight Theatre

Chris Perfetti (Matt) - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group

Deanna Reed-Foster (Jaclyn Spaulding) - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Linda Reiter (Lorraine) - "This Wide Night" - Shattered Globe Theatre in association with Interrobang Theatre Project

Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Lissette) - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role - Musical

Larry Adams (Fred Graham/Petruchio) - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre

Adrian Aguilar (Jim Hardy) -"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions

Richard Bermudez (Che) -"Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

Susan Moniz (Lilli Vanessi/Katherine) -"Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre

Addie Morales (Maria) - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Betsy Morgan (Anna Leonowens) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" -Drury Lane Productions

Brian Quijada (Narrator) - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Alexis J. Roston (Deloris Cartier) - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Alex Syiek (Phil Connors) - "Groundhog Day The Musical" - Paramount Theatre

Michael Wordly (Lola) - "Kinky Boots" -Paramount Theatre

Solo Performance

Annabel Armour (Joan Didion) - "The Year of Magical Thinking" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

E. Faye Butler (Fannie Lou Hamer) - "Fannie, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" - Goodman Theatre in association with Seattle Rep and Asolo Repertory Theatre

Madeline Sayet (Madeline) - "Where We Belong" - Goodman Theatre in association with Folger Shakespeare Library

Bethany Thomas (Performer) - "Songs for Nobodies" - Northlight Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Joseph Anthony Byrd (Performer) - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre

Felicia P. Fields (Performer) - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Donica Lynn (Performer) - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Evan Mills (Performer) - "Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not" - The Second City

Meghan Murphy (Performer) - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Emily Bergl (June Levant) - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Sheldon D. Brown (AJ) - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Jennifer Engstrom (Marjory) - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks) - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre

Daria Harper (Ileen Van Meter) - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Deborah Hay (Jacques/LeBeau) - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Kayvon Khoshkam (Touchstone) - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Elizabeth Ledo (Truvy) - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions

Tara Mallen (Cheryl) - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre

Xavier Edward King (Franklin) - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Christine Bunuan (Lady Thiang) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Borney/Frank/Coral) - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Daniella Dalli (Mother Abbess) - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Danielle Davis (Louise) - "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions

Alex Goodrich (Sheriff Matt Warren/George/Prakaxias) - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Alexandra Palkovic (Lois Lane/Bianca) - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre

Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth) - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre

Sara Reiniecke (Lauren) - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Vanessa Aurora Sierra (Anita) - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre

Paulina Yeung (Tuptim) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

Scenic Design - Large

Linda Buchanan - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre

Rachel Hauck - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

Jack Magaw - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Jack Magaw - "Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre

Angela Weber Miller - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions

Todd Rosenthal - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group

Arnel Sancianco - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Scenic Design - Midsize

Sarah Lewis - "Naperville" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Michelle Lilly - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Lindsay Mummert - "Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Scott Penner - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Joe Schermoly - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit

Costume Design - Large

Raquel Adorno - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre

Theresa Ham - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Paramount Theatre

Izumi Inaba - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Ryan park - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

Ryan park - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Christine Pascual - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Costume Design - Midsize

Mara Blumenfeld and Maddy Low - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit

Myron Elliott-Cisneros - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Izumi Inaba - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Marquecia Jordan - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Rachel Lambert - "The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story" - Oak Park Festival Theatre

Sound Design - Large

G Clausen - "Queen of the Night" - Victory Gardens Theater

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre

Ray Nardelli - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

André Pluess - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre

André Pluess - "The Lady From the Sea" - Court Theatre

André Pluess - "Mr. Dickens' Hat" - Northlight Theatre

Sound Design - Midsize

Joyce Ciesil - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit

Michael Huey - "Passage" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Christopher Kriz - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre

Christopher Kriz - "The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story" - Oak Park Festival Theatre

Jeffrey Levin - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Josh Schmidt - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Lighting Design - Large

Lee Fiskness - "Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions

Greg Hofmann - "Rock of Ages" - Paramount Theatre

Jason Lynch - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Robert Perry - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre

Yi Zhao - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design - Midsize

Simean "Sim" Carpenter - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre

Liz Gomez and Mac Vaughey - "Passage" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Piper Kirchhofer - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit

Jessica Neill - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago

K. Story - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Choreography

Matthew Crowle - "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions

Darren Lee - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

Alex Sanchez - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre

Alex Sanchez - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre

Isaiah Silvia-Chandley and Michael George - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre

Christopher Kriz - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre

Christopher Kriz - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Christopher Kriz - "The Secret Council" - First Folio Theatre

André Pluess and Ben Collins-Sussman - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

Paul James Prendergast - "All's Well That Ends Well" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Music Direction

Kory Danielson - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

David Fiorello - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Tim Laciano - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions

Ryan T. Nelson - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre

Victor Pichardo - "American Mariachi" - Goodman Theatre in a co-production with Dallas Theater Center

Projection Design

Rasean Davonte Johnson - "Fannie, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" - Goodman Theatre in association with Seattle Rep and Asolo Repertory Theatre

Rasean Davonte Johnson - "Her Honor Jane Byrne" - Lookingglass Theatre

Rasean Davonte Johnson and Michael Salvatore Commendatore - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group

Liviu Pasare - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista

Mike Tutaj - "Groundhog Day The Musical" - Paramount Theatre

Fight Choreography

Charlie Baker - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre

Dave Gonzalez - "Last Hermanos" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Christian Kelly-Sordelet and David Blixt - "Athena" - Writers Theatre

Jonathan Hawley Purvis - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

David Woolley - "Sweat" - Paramount Theatre

Artistic Specialization

Katie Cordts - Wig, Hair & Makeup Design - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre

Rueben D. Echoles - Wig Design - "Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago

Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi - Circus and Movement Design - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium

Jesse Mooney-Bullock - Puppet Design - "The Snow Queen" - The House Theatre of Chicago

SHORT RUN - Production

"The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre

SHORT RUN - Ensemble

"What to Send Up When It Goes Down" - Congo Square Theatre Company

SHORT RUN - Performer

Veronica Garza (Cindy Lou Who) - "Who's Holiday" - Theater Wit

Terry Guest (Ezekiel "Z" Mitchell VI) - "The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre

Jim Ortlieb (Man) - "Stand Up If You're Here Tonight" - American Blues Theater

Deanna Reed-Foster (Donna) - "Wellesley Girl" - Compass Theatre

SHORT RUN - New Work

Natalie Y. Moore - "The Billboard" - 16th Street Theater

SHORT RUN - Design

Angela Weber Miller - Scenic Design - "Who's Holiday!" - Theater Wit