Equity Jeff Awards Announce 2022 Nominations
The 54th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL.
The Joseph Jefferson Awards have announced this year's Equity nominations, including 201 theater artists across 38 categories. The 54th anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place October 17, 2022, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, IL.
Production - Play - Large
"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
"Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
"Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
"Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre
Production - Play - Midsize
"The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre
"The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre
"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
"Outside Mullingar" - Citadel Theatre
"Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre
"Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Production - Musical - Large
"Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
"Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
"Life After" - Goodman Theatre
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
"The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Production - Musical or Revue - Midsize
"Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago
"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
"Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Production - Revue - Large
"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City
"Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions
"The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre
Ensemble - Play
"Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
"Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
"The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
"The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci" - Goodman Theatre
"Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions
"Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre
Ensemble - Musical or Revue
"Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City
"It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
"Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
"Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago
New Work
Tyla Abercrumbie - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Joshua Allen - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre
J. Nicole Brooks - "Her Honor Jane Byrne" - Lookingglass Theatre Company
Madison Fiedler - "Spay"- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Rajiv Joseph - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group
Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz - "When Harry Met Rehab" - Donald Cameron Clark
Brian Quijada - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Doug Wright - "Good Night, Oscar"- Goodman Theatre
Director - Play - Large
David Catlin - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
Kent Gash - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Ron OJ Parson - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Ron OJ Parson - "Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre
Lisa Peterson - "Good Night, Oscar"- Goodman Theatre
Director - Play - Midsize
Cody Estle - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre
Kirsten Fitzgerald - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
AmBer D. Montgomery - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Georgette Verdin - "Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Georgette Verdin - "This Wide Night" - Shattered Globe Theatre in association with Interrobang Theatre Project
Beth Wolf - "Outside Mullingar" - Citadel Theatre
Director - Musical - Large
Nick Bowling - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Laura Braza - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
Alan Paul - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
Trent Stork - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Annie Tippe - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre
Director - Musical or Revue - Midsize
Daryl D. Brooks - "Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Reneisha Jenkins - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Denise Yvette Serna - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Director - Revue - Large
Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre
Jen Ellison - "Do the Right Thing, No Worries if Not" - The Second City
Kenny Ingram - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Paul Stancato - "Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions
Performer in a Principal Role - Play
Chaon Cross (Ellida) - "The Lady from the Sea"- Court Theatre
Glenn Davis (Shawn) - "King James"- Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group
Kate Fry (The Wife) - "Wife of a Salesman" -Writers Theatre in association with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre
Sean Hayes (Oscar Levant) - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Mi Kang (Afong Moy) - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Mildred Marie Langford (Esther) - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre
Al'Jaleel McGhee (Charles) - "Fireflies" - Northlight Theatre
Chris Perfetti (Matt) - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group
Deanna Reed-Foster (Jaclyn Spaulding) - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Linda Reiter (Lorraine) - "This Wide Night" - Shattered Globe Theatre in association with Interrobang Theatre Project
Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Lissette) - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role - Musical
Larry Adams (Fred Graham/Petruchio) - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre
Adrian Aguilar (Jim Hardy) -"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions
Richard Bermudez (Che) -"Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
Susan Moniz (Lilli Vanessi/Katherine) -"Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre
Addie Morales (Maria) - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Betsy Morgan (Anna Leonowens) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" -Drury Lane Productions
Brian Quijada (Narrator) - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Alexis J. Roston (Deloris Cartier) - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Alex Syiek (Phil Connors) - "Groundhog Day The Musical" - Paramount Theatre
Michael Wordly (Lola) - "Kinky Boots" -Paramount Theatre
Solo Performance
Annabel Armour (Joan Didion) - "The Year of Magical Thinking" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
E. Faye Butler (Fannie Lou Hamer) - "Fannie, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" - Goodman Theatre in association with Seattle Rep and Asolo Repertory Theatre
Madeline Sayet (Madeline) - "Where We Belong" - Goodman Theatre in association with Folger Shakespeare Library
Bethany Thomas (Performer) - "Songs for Nobodies" - Northlight Theatre
Performer in a Revue
Joseph Anthony Byrd (Performer) - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre
Felicia P. Fields (Performer) - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Donica Lynn (Performer) - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Evan Mills (Performer) - "Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not" - The Second City
Meghan Murphy (Performer) - "The World Goes 'Round" - Marriott Theatre
Performer in a Supporting Role - Play
Emily Bergl (June Levant) - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Sheldon D. Brown (AJ) - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jennifer Engstrom (Marjory) - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks) - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre
Daria Harper (Ileen Van Meter) - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Deborah Hay (Jacques/LeBeau) - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Kayvon Khoshkam (Touchstone) - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Elizabeth Ledo (Truvy) - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions
Tara Mallen (Cheryl) - "The Luckiest" - Raven Theatre
Xavier Edward King (Franklin) - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical
Christine Bunuan (Lady Thiang) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Borney/Frank/Coral) - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Daniella Dalli (Mother Abbess) - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Danielle Davis (Louise) - "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions
Alex Goodrich (Sheriff Matt Warren/George/Prakaxias) - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Alexandra Palkovic (Lois Lane/Bianca) - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre
Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth) - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre
Sara Reiniecke (Lauren) - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Vanessa Aurora Sierra (Anita) - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre
Paulina Yeung (Tuptim) - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
Scenic Design - Large
Linda Buchanan - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre
Rachel Hauck - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
Jack Magaw - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Jack Magaw - "Two Trains Running" - Court Theatre
Angela Weber Miller - "Steel Magnolias" - Drury Lane Productions
Todd Rosenthal - "King James" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group
Arnel Sancianco - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Scenic Design - Midsize
Sarah Lewis - "Naperville" - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Michelle Lilly - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Lindsay Mummert - "Spay" - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Scott Penner - "Rasheeda Speaking" - Shattered Globe Theatre
Joe Schermoly - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit
Costume Design - Large
Raquel Adorno - "Intimate Apparel" - Northlight Theatre
Theresa Ham - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" - Paramount Theatre
Izumi Inaba - "The Chinese Lady" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Ryan park - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
Ryan park - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Christine Pascual - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Costume Design - Midsize
Mara Blumenfeld and Maddy Low - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit
Myron Elliott-Cisneros - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Izumi Inaba - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Marquecia Jordan - "Sister Act" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Rachel Lambert - "The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story" - Oak Park Festival Theatre
Sound Design - Large
G Clausen - "Queen of the Night" - Victory Gardens Theater
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre
Ray Nardelli - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
André Pluess - "Good Night, Oscar" - Goodman Theatre
André Pluess - "The Lady From the Sea" - Court Theatre
André Pluess - "Mr. Dickens' Hat" - Northlight Theatre
Sound Design - Midsize
Joyce Ciesil - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit
Michael Huey - "Passage" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Christopher Kriz - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre
Christopher Kriz - "The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story" - Oak Park Festival Theatre
Jeffrey Levin - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Josh Schmidt - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Lighting Design - Large
Lee Fiskness - "Forever Plaid" - Drury Lane Productions
Greg Hofmann - "Rock of Ages" - Paramount Theatre
Jason Lynch - "Choir Boy" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Robert Perry - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre
Yi Zhao - "Life After" - Goodman Theatre
Lighting Design - Midsize
Simean "Sim" Carpenter - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre
Liz Gomez and Mac Vaughey - "Passage" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Piper Kirchhofer - "Hurricane Diane" - Theater Wit
Jessica Neill - "The Tragedy of King Christophe" - The House Theatre of Chicago
K. Story - "The Moors" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Choreography
Matthew Crowle - "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" - Drury Lane Productions
Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Evita" - Drury Lane Productions
Darren Lee - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
Alex Sanchez - "Kiss Me, Kate" - Marriott Theatre
Alex Sanchez - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre
Isaiah Silvia-Chandley and Michael George - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Original Music in a Play
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - "Gem of the Ocean" - Goodman Theatre
Christopher Kriz - "The Last Pair of Earlies" - Raven Theatre
Christopher Kriz - "Relentless" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Christopher Kriz - "The Secret Council" - First Folio Theatre
André Pluess and Ben Collins-Sussman - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
Paul James Prendergast - "All's Well That Ends Well" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Music Direction
Kory Danielson - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
David Fiorello - "Blues in the Night" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Tim Laciano - "Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I" - Drury Lane Productions
Ryan T. Nelson - "The Sound of Music" - Marriott Theatre
Victor Pichardo - "American Mariachi" - Goodman Theatre in a co-production with Dallas Theater Center
Projection Design
Rasean Davonte Johnson - "Fannie, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" - Goodman Theatre in association with Seattle Rep and Asolo Repertory Theatre
Rasean Davonte Johnson - "Her Honor Jane Byrne" - Lookingglass Theatre
Rasean Davonte Johnson and Michael Salvatore Commendatore - "It Came From Outer Space" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with Universal Theatrical Group
Liviu Pasare - "Somewhere Over the Border" - Teatro Vista
Mike Tutaj - "Groundhog Day The Musical" - Paramount Theatre
Fight Choreography
Charlie Baker - "West Side Story" - Marriott Theatre
Dave Gonzalez - "Last Hermanos" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Christian Kelly-Sordelet and David Blixt - "Athena" - Writers Theatre
Jonathan Hawley Purvis - "As You Like It" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
David Woolley - "Sweat" - Paramount Theatre
Artistic Specialization
Katie Cordts - Wig, Hair & Makeup Design - "Kinky Boots" - Paramount Theatre
Rueben D. Echoles - Wig Design - "Women of Soul" - Mercury Theater Chicago
Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi - Circus and Movement Design - "Lookingglass Alice" - Lookingglass Theatre Company in association with The Actors Gymnasium
Jesse Mooney-Bullock - Puppet Design - "The Snow Queen" - The House Theatre of Chicago
SHORT RUN - Production
"The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre
SHORT RUN - Ensemble
"What to Send Up When It Goes Down" - Congo Square Theatre Company
SHORT RUN - Performer
Veronica Garza (Cindy Lou Who) - "Who's Holiday" - Theater Wit
Terry Guest (Ezekiel "Z" Mitchell VI) - "The Magnolia Ballet" - About Face Theatre
Jim Ortlieb (Man) - "Stand Up If You're Here Tonight" - American Blues Theater
Deanna Reed-Foster (Donna) - "Wellesley Girl" - Compass Theatre
SHORT RUN - New Work
Natalie Y. Moore - "The Billboard" - 16th Street Theater
SHORT RUN - Design
Angela Weber Miller - Scenic Design - "Who's Holiday!" - Theater Wit