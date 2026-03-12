Production Team Revealed For 52nd Anniversary Non-Equity Jeff Awards Ceremony

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At the 52nd Anniversary Joseph Jefferson Awards for Non-Equity Theater, more than 150 recognized artists and new emerging faces and voices will be honored in a program under the artistic direction of Adrian Abel Azevedo with music direction under Dr. Michael McBride, both returning for the fourth year to guide the popular awards show. Co-hosts of the night are Chicago theater power couple Alexis and Kelvin Roston. They are joined by Tommy Novak as announcer and Emily Marrazzo leading backstage as stage manager. Jeff Awards Non-Equity Wing Chair Brittany Chhutani is the producer of this year's awards show.

The 2025 Non-Equity Jeff Awards nominees include 157 theater artists across 27 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 26 companies. Theaters well known for their musicals garnered the most total nominations including Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre (20 nominations for three productions) and Kokandy Productions (17 nominations for three productions). Invictus Theatre Company and Red Theater earned their institutions 14 and 8 nominations, respectively. “Diana: The Musical” (Theo Ubique) and “Jekyll & Hyde” (Kokandy Productions) tied for the largest number for a single production (10). Among New Work, five world premiere plays are in award consideration.

The ceremony will be held Monday, March 23rd at 7:00pm (CDT) at the Harris Theater at 205 E. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601. The show will be preceded by a red carpet walk featuring award nominees and theater community members beginning at 6:00pm.

Adrian Abel Azevedo

As ceremony director, Adrian is thrilled to return for the 52nd Anniversary Non-Equity Jeff Awards. His work as a director, producer, concert curator and teaching artist is well known to the Chicagoland area, including a Jeff Awards nomination for directing Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical (Kokandy Productions). He has collaborated with companies including Goodman Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Steep Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Teatro Vista and Music Theatre Works. His partnerships with other national arts organizations that include Latiné Musical Theatre Lab (NYC), AMAS Music Theatre Company (NYC), and Rose Center Theatre (OC). Adrian is an Artistic Associate with Kokandy Productions and an alumnus of Columbia College Chicago.

Dr. Michael McBride is a Jeff Award-winning music director, internationally-performed composer, performer and educator. He is the composer/lyricist for The Boys and the Nuns, which recently had a workshop produced by Cal State Fullerton in collaboration with the Latiné Music Theatre Lab. As a Music Director/Supervisor he has worked at theaters such as BoHo, The Goodman, Drury Lane, Music Theatre Works, Theo Ubique, Porchlight Music Theatre, PrideArts, Loyola University Chicago, Timber Lake Playhouse, Engeman Theater (NY), as well as The Cabaret Project in Chicago, St. Louis,and Lake Geneva. He is the music director at A Church 4 Me MCC in Chicago and has served on faculty of Northwestern University, Loyola University Chicago, and North Park University.

Alexis J. Roston

An actor, director, costumer, choreographer and playwright, Alexis is known across the country for her work including multiple honors from the Jeff Awards, Black Theatre Alliance and Black Excellence. Well known roles include a mesmerizing portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, as well as starring in Don't Make Me Over - A Tribute to Dionne Warwick (Black Ensemble Theater), Sister Act (Mercury Theater), For Colored Girls… and Porgy and Bess (Court Theatre), Crowns and Ain't Misbehavin' (Goodman Theatre), Company (Writer's Theatre), Hair (Paramount Theatre), Shrek; The Musical (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), What I Learned in Paris, (Congo Square Theatre where she is an ensemble member as well as director and playwright of A Nativity Story: More Than A Miracle) and work with The Second City. She most recently served as Associate Director for Twisted Melodies (Northlight Theatre). Her concert First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald tours nationally with Artists Lounge Live. On television she has been part of Chicago PD, Chicago Code, and The Chi. She is an alum of Howard University (BFA in musical theater) and is represented by Paonessa Talent Agency.

A critically acclaimed Chicago-based actor, singer, and playwright, Kelvin is known for his extensive stage work including Miss Julie, Oedipus Rex and King Hedley II (Court Theatre), his one-man show Twisted Melodies based on the life of Donny Hathaway (Off-Broadway at The Apollo Theater, Northlight Theatre and many others across the country), and Sister Act (Drury Lane Theatre). He has also appeared on television in Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., South Side and numerous national commercials. A versatile performer, Kelvin is also a musician (drums, piano) and dancer. In addition to multiple nominations and a Jeff Award, the Court Theatre Nicholas Rudall Classic Artist Award and honors from the Black Theatre Alliance and the National Alliance for Mental Illness, he has received recognition for his ability to embody complex, historical, and dramatic characters. Kelvin is a Congo Square Ensemble Member, and is represented by Paonessa Talent and Michael Moore Agency.

Tommy Novak

Tommy is a non-binary, Chicago-based performer, director, teaching artist.

They are a Jeff Awards nominee for their performance in The Producers and winner of a Broadway World Regional Award for Best professional production (Romeo and Juliet).

They have worked as an actor for theater companies across the globe, including The Lyric Opera Chicago, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Arkansas Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Rep, Marriott Theatre, The Mercury Theatre Chicago, Skylight Music Theatre, Metropolis, Orlando Rep, Shawnee Summer Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre Chicago, First Stage Milwaukee, Milwaukee Chamber Theater, Kwan Kwan Theater Jinan, iMusical Shanghai, and The Nanjing University Conservatory.

They also specialize in working with Trans and Non-Binary Artists helping people through their transition vocally.

Emily Marrazzo

Emily is a Chicago-based stage manager, director and playwright. This will be her fourth year stage managing the Non-Equity Jeff Awards, and she could not be more thrilled to be back in the booth. She has worked in stage management with Kokandy Productions, Haven Theatre Company, Pride Films and Plays, and North Central College. Additionally, Emily just finished directing at the Eclectic Full Contact Theatre new plays fest, and has also been an assistant director at The Factory Theater and Dominican University.