Elle Varner, Cyrille Aimée And More Announced At City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner, French-Dominican jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Thursday, January 9

$22/$25/$28/$32

Nicholas Tremulis brings his new super-group the Prodigal 9 to City Winery Chicago for a night of adventurous music consisting of new works from his forthcoming album, Rarified World, and also for the first time in 30 years, some select cuts from More Than The Truth album, back from his Island Records days. Be prepared for a special night of music with this great and diverse bunch of musicians. Closing in on 30 years as a recording artist, Nicholas Tremulis, along with his group the Nicholas Tremulis Orchestra (or NTO as they're known affectionately in the Chicagoland area,) has recorded over eight albums starting in 1986 on Island Records. Since, he has played and recorded with legendary artists such as Keith Richards, Billy Corgan, David Amran, Marianne Faithful, Richard Hell, Kurt Elling, Ian Hunter, David Johansen, Maceo Parker, Ronnie Spector, Jim Lauderdale, Hubert Sumlin, Mavis Staples, Ivan Neville, Rick Danko, Sir Mac Rice, Willie Nile and Wilco. This is one of the must-see live artists Chicago has to offer.

Elle Varner - Ellevation with special guest J. Brown

Saturday, February 1; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$35/$38/$45/$48

Elle Varner is a Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter, who unveiled her first studio album titled Perfectly Imperfect in 2012, which debuted at the top of several Billboard charts. The album also produced hit singles "Only Wanna Give It to You" featuring J. Cole and "Refill." Varner's relatable struggles with body image, relationships, and everyday life situations are some of the themes reflected in her music, creating a cult-like following from fans for the hip-hop & soul singer. Varner won her first Grammy in 2017, for her work on Chance the Rapper's hit album, Coloring Book.

The NYU Tisch Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music Alumna returned as colorful as ever this year, with new tracks "Loving U Blind" and "Pour Me" featuring Wale. Varner's single "Kinda Love" was an empowering ladies anthem for Summer 2019. Elle Varner continued to feed our souls this year, delivering her long-awaited follow-up project to Imperfect on July 12th, titled Ellevation.

Storm Large of Pink Martini

Wednesday, February 5

$22/$25/$28/$32

Storm Large of the "rollicking around-the-world musical adventure" known as pop orchestra Pink Martini returns to Chicago with her own band. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, Large moved to San Francisco, and later to Portland, where she founded her band Storm and The Balls. The band developed a cult-like following in clubs for their "mash up" renditions of artists such as ABBA, Billy Idol, Led Zeppelin and Olivia Newton-John as well as their own compositions. Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, she built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. She has performed around the world, including sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and the Grant Park Music Festival.

Wednesday, February 12

$35/$40/$45/$55

Neapolitan crooning sensation and PBS network favorite Patrizio Buanne, known for his engaging and spectacular performances, returns to City Winery Chicago for an intimate performance. His first two albums The Italian and Forever Begins Tonight had captured the hearts of fans of timeless Italian songs worldwide in less than two years. Over a million albums were sold, and all this without Buanne having an international radio hit or professional music management. His next phase included securing a new global recording contract and the recording of his third album, under the helm of veteran music producers such as Humberto Gatica and Brian Rawlings. This team collaborated on researching more tunes of the Italian songbook. These songs feature Patrizio´s own contemporary and timeless interpretation of International and American standards, alongside some stunning new compositions for an eponymous titled album, simply named PATRIZIO. Its first release in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and South Africa responded not only with Platinum awards but with an immediate tour schedule for Austral-Asia in May 2010, US release and tour in 2011, and a preparation for his German speaking album in 2012. Patrizio Buanne is currently touring worldwide and recording now also in other languages.

Right Now, I Love You Forever - An Evening with Andrea Gibson

Sunday-Monday, February 23-24

$25/$28/$30/$32

For two decades, Andrea Gibson has been writing love poems and sharing them around the world. In this new show - a multimedia, poetic story-telling experience - Gibson highlights the most unforgettable moments of their love-life: from a neighbor's pet pig walking in during a sexy hook-up, to being proposed to just hours after leaving the psych ward. Right Now, I Love You Forever is a show that is for the hopeless romantics and the absolutely hopeless.

Tuesday, March 3

$28/$32/$35/$38

Cyrille Aimée is a French­Dominican vocalist and actress. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival's Vocal Competition, the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition and finalist in the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition, Aimée is-in the words of Will Friedwald of The Wall Street Journal-"one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation." She now tours the world with her band as well as in a duo setting with Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo. Additionally, Aimée and her talent caught the attention of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, who cast her in an Encores Special Presentation at New York City's City Center in November 2013. Her album, Move On: A Sondheim Adventure, journeys through the songbook of Sondheim and her own autobiography, exploring her personal feelings and journey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 15 at noon.





