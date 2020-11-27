ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH-THE MUSICAL Begins Streaming Today

The producers of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL today announced the opening of the 2020 holiday streaming of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL. Based on the heartfelt book of the same name by Chicagoan Denise McGowan Tracy, the family-friendly production is recommended for all ages and will be available to stream through December 27, 2020 directly into homes for $25 per household.

Adding to the fun is the availability of two immersive Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box options, ranging in price from $45 - $60 plus shipping and handling fees. The 2020 virtual production will feature the recorded opening night performance from the successful 2019 World Premiere as well as additional holiday music. Tickets and party boxes can be purchased at www.eleanorswish.com.

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box choices offer additional family fun with items inspired by the production. Shipped from The North Pole's special Chicago-based distribution center, the Super Fun Sprinkle & Sparkle Box ($45) includes a softcover copy of the book that inspired the show, a 2020 Eleanor Christmas keepsake ornament, Eleanor's own stationery notepad and pencil for children to write their letters to Santa, and four (4) holiday fun hats. The Super Duper Fun Eleanor Box ($60) features all items in the Sprinkle & Sparkle Box with a hardcover book, cookie cutter with recipe card, and Twinkle's favorite reindeer ring toss game. For added entertainment, viewers can enjoy videos and content from the cast and crew on ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

"Our wish is to keep the magic of the holidays sparkling in the eyes of children no matter what challenges we face this year," said Denise McGowan Tracy, executive producer. "Home has become even more important to families this year as it adds office and school to its responsibilities. And through it all, 'home' remains our safe place. A happy place filled with family and friends. And now Eleanor's wish for her home can come safely to your home for the holidays with the reminders of what is truly important. Home. Hope. Heart. And the sprinkle, sparkle, and twinkle of holiday magic. This holiday season we gather together - possibly apart - but connected by Eleanor's story of hope."

ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL tells the heartwarming story of a rag doll named Eleanor who is looking for a best friend and a new home. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

Starring in the streamed production of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL are Samantha Bonzi as Eleanor, Scott Gryder as Sprinkle, Lindsey Jane Bullen as Twinkle, Emily Rohm* as Holly/Clara, Sydney Swanson as Noelle, Erin Parker* as Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Kim Green as Sparkle, David Turrentine* as Santa, Claire Latourette as Glimmer, and Cara Chumbley as Shimmer. The production and design crew include Denise McGowan Tracy (Playwright/Executive Producer), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (Music and Lyrics) Zachary L. Gray (Director), David Fiorello (Musical Director and Music Arrangements), Kehoe Designs (Scenic Design), Tatjana Radisic (Costume Design) Kevin Barthel (Wigs/Milliner/Accessories) John Kelly (Lighting Designer), Keegan Bradac (Sound Designer), and Khaki Pixley (Makeup Artist).

For more information or to purchase tickets for ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL, please visit https://www.eleanorswish.com/.

