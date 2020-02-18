David Archuleta, Delbert McClinton, Chris Knight And More Announced At City Winery

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Delbert McClinton, Americana singer-songwriter Chris Knight and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, February 21 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Wednesday, April 22

$25/$28/$32/$35

Kevin Ross is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, and producer who quickly went from performing once every three months to opening for R&B/Soul legend Maxwell five times a week. In 2012, the Washington, D.C. native signed a major recording deal with Motown Records and released his first major project, Dialogue in the Grey (EP), two years later. Known for his soul-drenched, buttery, smooth vocals, he was named AOL's "Best New Artist of 2014" and landed a national holiday campaign with Glade that brought joy to American households across the country.



Ross released his long-awaited debut full-length album The Awakening in March of 2017. The album's first single, "Long Song Away" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Song chart and at Urban Contemporary Radio with the follow-up single "Don't Go" cracking the Top 15. The chart-topping success of The Awakening led to Ross receiving several award nominations: Best New Artist (Soul Train Awards), Outstanding New Artist (NAACP Image Awards), and New R&B Artist (iHeart Radio Awards) and headlining his first national tour. In September of that same year, he released his third studio project, Drive (EP).





Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Monday, May 11

$55/$65/$68/$75

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have more than 30 albums on their resume, thousands of acclaimed live performances across the globe, and a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become hits to their large and famously dedicated fan base. Just last year, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes released the highly-acclaimed Soultime!, their first new studio album of all original material in five years, on Leroy Records. Soultime! celebrates the transformative power of '70s soul music and represents a return to-as Southside sings-"just letting the music take us away". This latest release encapsulates everything that fans cherish about Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The pattern of horns plus rhythm-each song painted with catchy choruses, top-notch string arrangements and gospel charged vocals-keeps on coming.



With a decades-long successful career, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to deliver their soul-searing brand of raucous blues and R&B, with material mined from their many albums, featuring hits like "I Don't Want To Go Home," "Love On The Wrong Side Of Town," "The Fever," "This Time It's For Real," "Talk To Me" and their definitive fun-time cover of "We're Having A Party."







Thursday, May 21

$25/$28/$32/$35

For the past 20 years, Chris Knight has only made music his own way. He's released eight acclaimed albums, played thousands of electrifying live shows and built generations of fervent fans from Texas honky-tonks to Manhattan rock clubs. He's been hailed as "the last of a dying breed...a taciturn loner with an acoustic guitar and a college degree" (The New York Times) and "a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen" (USA Today). He's hard-earned his reputation as one of America's most uncompromising and respected singer-songwriters. And now with his newest album, Almost Daylight, Knight delivers the most powerful-and unexpected-music of his career.



Friday, August 7

$58/$65/$68/$72

It's been a big year for Delbert McClinton, as he has earned the Americana Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance, celebrated the 26th annual Sandy Beaches Cruise, and is riding the wave of his fourth Grammy. For more than five decades, McClinton has performed country, blues and honky-tonk music. The Texas blues rocker is touring with fresh material from his most recent studio CD, The Early Years, released in 2016. McClinton is a 2011 Texas Heritage Songwriters' Hall of Fame inductee known for "Giving It Up for Your Love," "Livin' It Down," "Old Weakness," "Leap of Faith," "I Wanna Love You" and The Blues Brothers' "B-Movie Box Car Blues."



And City Winery Chicago also announces an additional show for David Archuleta on Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. by popular demand.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.



Kevin Ross, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Chris Knight and Delbert McClinton join a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery Chicago, including previously announced headliners and supporting acts: The Four C Notes (Feb. 19); Ryan Montbleau (Feb. 20); Keith Washington (Feb. 21); The Mystick Krewe of Laff 31st ANNUAL MARDI GRAS BASH (Feb. 22); Andrea Gibson (Feb. 23-24); Fatoumata Diawara (Feb. 25); Raul Midón and Lionel Loueke (Feb. 26); Freddy Jones Band with Brett Wiscons (Feb. 27); Drew Emmitt & Vince Herman (Feb 29, 7 & 10p); Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues feat. Ernie Watts & Goran Ivanovic (Mar. 1); Play On feat. Marquis Hill (Mar. 2, 7p); Cyrille Aimée (Mar. 3); The Ides of March feat. Jim Peterik (Mar. 4); Cowboy Junkies (Mar. 5 & 6); We Banjo 3 (Mar. 8, 5 & 8p); Jack Broadbent feat. Benjamin Jaffe (Mar. 9); Ana Popovic (Mar. 10); Squirrel Nut Zippers (Mar. 13, 7 & 10p); Sinead O'Connor (Mar. 14-16); Lady Lamb (Mar. 17); Alejandro Escovedo feat. Antonio Gramentieri & Alex Ruiz (Mar. 18-19) Eric Roberson (Mar. 20-22); Tom West (Mar. 24) Bobby V (Mar. 25); Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles (Mar. 26); Moms and Murder - Live Podcast (Mar. 27) Rodney Crowell (Mar. 28); Chicago Soul Spectacular (Mar. 29, 7p); Voices of Chicago (Mar. 30, 7:30p); Al Jardine (Mar. 31) The Dave Hollis Book Tour (Apr. 1); The SteelDrivers (Apr. 2); Lyfe Jennings (Apr. 3-4, 7 & 10p); Vanessa Carlton (Apr. 5-6); Caroline Stanbury (Apr. 8); Shawn Mullins (Apr. 7); The James Hunter Six (Apr. 9); Raheem DeVaughn (Apr. 10-11, 7 & 10p); Sheila E. (Apr. 12-13); Jamestown Revival (Apr. 15 & 16); Bob Schneider (Apr. 17); David Archuleta (Apr. 18, 4 & 8p); Jazz is Phish (Apr. 19, 12:30p) Gilbert O'Sullivan (Apr. 19); Justin Hayward with Mike Dawes (Apr. 20-21); Kevin Ross (Apr. 22); Ann Hampton Callaway and the Urban Knights (Apr. 23); Taj Mahal Quartet (Apr. 24, 7 & 10p); Iris Dement with Ana Egge (Apr. 26, 7p); Har Mar Superstar (Apr. 28); Josh Kelley with Harper Grae (Apr. 29); Maysa (May 1, 7 & 10p); Steve Moakler's "The Picture" Tour (May. 6); Rhonda Ross (May 10, 7p); Paul Thorn (May 13); Anders Osborne (May 14, 6:30p & 9:30p) Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper (May 15); Walter Beasley (May 17, 7p); Red Wanting Blue (May 19); The Dawg Trio (May 30, 6 & 9p); Michael McDermott (June 5); Tab Benoit (June 7); Oleta Adams (June 12); Jim Norton (June 13, 7 & 10p); Brad Williams (June 19, 7 & 10p); The Carole King & James Taylor Story (June 22); Journeyman (June 26); Joshua Radin (Aug. 16-17); and Hoodoo Gurus (Nov. 3).







