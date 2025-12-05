THE UNCANNY ATTIC: CHAPTERS E-H is Coming to Steppenwolf

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The camp macabre world of Edward Gorey once again darkens the doorstep of the Steppenwolf Theater in a surreal original theatrical sequel. "The Uncanny Attic: Chapters E-H" is an absurdist dark comedy told through puppetry, clowning, dance, live music and an unhealthy dose of ridiculous deaths. "The Uncanny Attic: Chapters E-H" plays four shows over three nights.

The Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series is thrilled to announce an original production inspired by the weird and imaginative world of Edward Gorey. Following last year's sold out run of Chapters A-D, "The Uncanny Attic: Chapters E-H" blends the arts of puppetry, clowning, dance, live music, and dark comedy to tell a story of a world where catastrophic events happen with utter regularity and its inhabitants, particularly children, are an endangered species.

"The Uncanny Attic: Chapters E-H" pays homage to Gorey's legendary satire and non-sequitur storytelling with an original script full of Easter eggs of his works and nods to his real-life biography. The story centers around the mysterious attic of an abandoned Colonial house on the cape. Through a series of not-so-random circumstances, the audience is introduced to a doomed cast of characters who each come to a sticky end.

The cast includes Jennifer Friedrich (Incurable Theater, Redmoon Theater) and Bazuka Joe (Poonie's Cabaret, Newport Theater Camp), along with Jill Summers, Susie Kirkwood, Evan Richter, Sam Hammer, Dahlia Fatale, Harley Go'Lightly, Jordan Kost, Harlie Hellfire, Derry Eire, Marla Wyrd, Monsieur Bombastic, and Lady Ve'Lush. Poster Illustrations and fanny puppet by Ken Gerleve.