Dates Revealed for Chicago Theatre Week 2026

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, will take place February 5-15, 2026. The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago, is introducing exciting enhancements to make participating in CTW more accessible, efficient, and rewarding. All CTW 2026 ticketing will now be hosted exclusively on HotTix.org, with information available on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

During last year’s Chicago Theatre Week, sixty participating organizations sold tickets to a total of 400 individual performances of 86 different productions, with 31 neighborhoods and suburbs represented. The program also raised the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the more than 7,000 unique visitors to ChicagoPlays.com and a digital reach of more than one million, including shares from partner theatres. Visitors and residents had the opportunity to sample the extraordinary range of theatrical offerings throughout Chicagoland. Chicago Theatre Week celebrates an expansive audience, with more than 50% of attendees visiting their chosen theater for the first time. The program draws visitors from across the country with 8% of patrons coming from beyond 50 miles of the city, including 37 states, plus Canada. Seventy-five percent of ticket-buyers from outside of the Chicago area who were surveyed said they came to Chicago because it was Chicago Theatre Week.