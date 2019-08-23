Court Theatre Welcomes New Artistic, Administrative Staff

Court Theatre has appointed three new individuals to its staff. Regina Victor joins Court as their first-ever Associate Producer, while Andrew Berg will serve as the theatre's Director of Development, and Gabrielle Randle will conduct research in conjunction with Court's Oedipus Trilogy as an Artistic Fellow.

Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre shares, "I am thrilled to welcome such talent to Court Theatre. Our history of excellence helps us attract this caliber of talent and they, in turn, increase the excellence of this theatre. Having Regina, Gabby, and Andrew here will help Court reach its ever-growing ambition to produce the kind of innovative theatre, intellectual engagement, and community service that sets us apart."

Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, comments, "As I enter into my 25th year at Court, I couldn't be happier to have these three individuals join the Court family. Together, they will usher in a glorious new chapter in Court's history, and ensure that our work remains engaging, sustainable, and relevant for many years to come."

Regina Victor is a director, arts administrator, and multidisciplinary artist with writers such as Anna Deavere Smith, Antoinette Nwandu, Loy Webb and Calamity West. They've worked at theaters that include California Shakespeare Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre and Sideshow Theatre. Regina is an arts journalist, and the founder and Editor-In-Chief of Rescripted, an artist-led online platform based in Chicago that publishes reviews and essays. They create and manage The Key: Young Critics Mentorship Program with Oliver Sava, and were recently listed as one of New City's 50 "People who Really Perform for Chicago" in 2019.

Andrew Berg is a seasoned fundraising professional. He has ten years of fundraising experience at the University of Chicago, most recently working as Senior Associate Director of Parent and Family Philanthropy in the College, where he has helped to transform the parent engagement program and increase fundraising. For UChicago, he has closed gifts for the Media Arts, Data, and Design Center, the Green Line Performing Arts Center, financial aid, career programs, and graduate education.

Gabrielle Randle will hold Court's first ever research fellowship. Gabrielle is a scholar and a professional dramaturg and director in Chicago. Her recent collaborations include co-directing We are Proud to Present a Presentation..., by Jackie Sibblies Drury, at Steppenwolf for Young Adults. She served as the dramaturg for Court's productions of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf, and has dramaturged for Sideshow Theatre, Victory Gardens, Chicago Dramatists, and the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts. Gabrielle is an active member of the Black Theatre Association Focus Group for the Association for Theatre in Higher Education and has served two terms as its graduate representative. She was featured in American Theatre Magazine's Role Call: People to Watch. She is a PhD candidate at Northwestern University. Her ongoing dissertation project, "On the Possibility of Blackness and the Inevitability of Revolution: How Black Feeling Changed the World," examines Blackness sensibility through the valence of critical performance theory.

Court Theatre is the professional theatre of the University of Chicago, dedicated to innovation, inquiry, intellectual engagement, anda??community service. Functioning as the University's Center for Classic Theatre, Court and its artists mount theatrical productions and audience enrichment programs in collaboration with faculty. These collaborations enable a re-examination of classic texts that pose the enduring and provocative questions that define the human experience. Court endeavors to make a lasting contribution to classic American theatre by expanding the canon of translations, adaptations, and classic texts. The theatre revives lost masterpieces; illuminates familiar texts; explores the African American theatrical canon; and discovers fresh, modern classics. Court engages and inspires its audience by providing artistically distinguished productions, audience enrichment activities, and student educational experiences.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You