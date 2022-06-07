Comedian Daphnique Springs to Perform at The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Daphnique Springs, playing two stand-up performances July 29 - 30, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available online or by calling (773) 697-3830.

A 2018 Just For Laughs Montreal New Face, Daphnique Springs is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. She stars on Amazon's Inside Jokes. She recently had her TV stand-up debut on HBO's All Def Comedy, her late-night debut on Last Call with Carson Daily and appeared on Punchline and Laughs, both on FOX.

Springs has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) and The Comedy Get Brown (BET). She's toured with Katt Williams on his Born Again...Again Tour, featured for Martin Lawrence and performed at the All Jane Comedy Festival. She won the She-Devil Festival in New York City, NY and the American Black Film Festival "Comedy Wings Competition" sponsored by HBO.

Performance Schedule:



Friday, July 29 at 7 pm

Saturday, July 30 at 7 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.