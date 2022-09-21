Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December

Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December

Cameron Esposito is an award-winning standup comic, actor, podcaster and bestselling author.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Cameron Esposito, performing two stand-up shows December 30 & 31, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Cameron Esposito is an award-winning standup comic, actor, podcaster and bestselling author. Cameron most recently appeared in HBOMax's Moonshot and ABC's A Million Little Things. Cameron's new hour is about divorce, self-acceptance and butthole surgery.

Performance schedule:

Friday, December 30 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 31 at 8:30 pm

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets on Sale Now for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary SeasonSingle Tickets on Sale Now for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season
September 21, 2022

Single tickets are now on sale for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season. The company launches single ticket sales on the heels of its silver anniversary celebration in which they also revealed an exciting brand refresh with a new logo and website designed by GriffinWink Advertising.
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
September 21, 2022

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Cameron Esposito, performing two stand-up shows December 30 & 31, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre in NovemberTHE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Because Chicago Children’s Theatre’s popular holiday show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, a seasonal rite of passage for young Chicago families, is returning for its seventh season, November 19-December 24, 2022. 
BABY SHARK LIVE Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in NovemberBABY SHARK LIVE Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in November
September 21, 2022

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Springfield, IL on November 11th. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more.
Koryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in ChicagoKoryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in Chicago
September 21, 2022

Multi-award winning gospel artist, KORYN HAWTHORNE, will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.